Jane Moore channels cool-girl charm in unexpected boyfriend jeans

Each contributor on the Loose Women panel has their individual style, and one star in particular isn't afraid to step out of her sartorial comfort zone. Cue Jane Moore, who occasionally parks the frills and furbelows for a more casual ensemble, like her latest outfit which emanated cool-girl charisma while championing an important cause.

The 60-year-old looked laid back in a pair of dark-wash denim boyfriend jeans featuring an oversized fit and a high waistline. She paired the retro trousers with a white graphic T-shirt that also boasted a loose fit and showcased a graphic print. As you can see from her style lessons below, Jane is an expert when it comes to outfit curation...

The print's text read: "Weird ravey music," and was produced by Glitterbox, and house and disco music event company. In an Instagram caption that accompanied her outfit images, Jane explained the meaning behind the top's significance.

Jane Moore showed her support for the LGBTQ+ community with her choice of T-shirt

"So…on @loosewomen recently I talked about going clubbing @glitterboxibiza and the 'weird ravey music' (I'm a disco gal) Now they've put my, ahem, iconic description on a t-shirt. What an honour! Better still, you can buy it @defectedstore and all profits will be going to @londonfriend, the UK's oldest Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Trans charity, supporting the health and mental wellbeing of the LGBT community in and around London. What kind of music do you like to dance to?"

The star often debuts sophisticated looks on the show

Fans adored the star's tribute to the LGBTQ+ community, praising her for speaking out for such a good cause. "I want this T-shirt!" one wrote, while another said: "Queen." A third added: "I'm obsessed with this," and a fourth noted: "I want these jeans!"

Shop Jane's T-shirt and support the UK’s oldest Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Trans charity, supporting the health and mental well-being of the LGBT community in and around London.

Last month, Jane turned out another joyful look as she treated herself to a trip to the National Theatre. The presenter shared a photo outside the London venue, with her presumably going to watch a performance of Phaeda, a play that has been getting universal acclaim from reviewers.

The star made a case for velvet, donning a sumptuous plum-toned blazer for her cultural outfit in London.

