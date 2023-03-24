Michelle Keegan is perfection personified in daring denim jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If Michelle Keegan says the eighties are back in, then prepare for shoulder pads, nylon and a whole lotta denim. The Brassic actress served up retro nostalgia in a denim jumpsuit as she shot a campaign for high street brand Very, and her latest look is a throwback hit.

The 34-year-old rocked a light-wash denim boilersuit featuring an oversized silhouette, a grungy acid wash, a cinched waistline, a classic collar long sleeves and zip detailing. Coined the 'Washed Zip Through Casual Jumpsuit,' the piece added another evergreen outfit to Michelle's endless archive of covetable looks which you can see in the clip below...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan stuns in an array of daring outfits

Loading the player...

While double denim remains a divisive topic of conversation, Michelle made her stance on the trend known as she teamed the one piece with some heeled denim boots boasting a sassy point toe and a pale blue finish.

She wore her chocolate locks down loose and showcased a glamorous makeup palette that highlighted her enviable facial features.

Michelle Keegan was a denim dream in the jumpsuit

There's an undeniable utilitarian element to the jumpsuit, which was first conceived as a practical garment for workers in the early 20th century.

The star loves a one-piece ensemble be it casual or red carpet ready

The functional garment mainly used by parachutists then gained a cult fashion following and was incorporated into the collections of Elsa Schiaparelli, helping to cement its timeless status. Shop your very own denim jumpsuit below...

Washed Zip Through Casual Jumpsuit, £55, Very

Denim is clearly on Michelle's mind at the moment. Only last week, the star rocked a mid-blue corset-style top featuring a cotton fabric, a sweetheart neckline, an hourglass sculpting fit, subtle daring and thick straps. The actress teamed the romantic top with some matching trousers that showcased a tailored construction, ironed folds and a mid-rise fit.

A minimalist glaze of gold jewels complemented the star's outfit, in addition to a summery mint manicure.

Mark Wright's wife wore her brunette locks down in a tousled beach babe style and swept to the side. Her hair has been subject to a transformation recently, as the actress is currently busy filming her new Netflix drama Fool Me Once and has revamped her locks for her new role.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.