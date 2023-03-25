Victoria Beckham is a goddess in backless bridal look with plunging detail

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Bridal will forever be having a moment. Yet some are not afraid to slip into a bridal-inspired outfit with no wedding plans in the pipeline - Victoria Beckham being a prime example. On Friday, the 48-year-old debuted a new look sourced from her eponymous brand's Autumn/Winter 2023 collection, leaving her impeccable style to work its magic as per.

The fashion designer sported her self-designed 'Sleeveless Circle Draped Dress' in a pearlescent oyster tone with an ethereal backless silhouette and a refined plunging neckline. A ruffled trim curved around the front of the slinky garment, adding a touch of femininity to Victoria's angelic aesthetic.

Victoria also treated fans to a glimpse of the back of the number, where the ivory satin panels dropped off to reveal a mermaid-style ebony skirt that skimmed the floor.

Victoria Beckham looked divine in the two-tone dress

Completing her latest sartorial success, Victoria wore her recently elongated extensions down loose in a tussled style and clasped a dramatic fringed bag in a midnight shade of black.

The Beckham matriarch took to social media to share her attire with her doting fashion followers online. She captioned the post: "This is one of my favourite pieces from my new season collection. Who doesn’t love a backless dress!! Shop the Sleeveless Circle Draped Dress in two colourways – ivory and black and sky blue and coral – now at VictoriaBeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street! Kisses xx VB."

The designer has a penchant for heavenly white looks

It came as no surprise that her followers flocked to express their adoration for the ensemble, including some famous names. Model Rosie Huntington-Whitely simply commented with a love heart emoji, while another fan with a flair for fashion added: "Oh my goodness! How stunning! Just like the actresses of an era gone by!" A third chimed in, noting: "Beautiful," and a fourth wrote: "Love this dress."

Shop Victoria's crepe-back satin gown in ivory and enhance your eveningwear in time for the warmer weather ahead.

Sleeveless Circle Draped Dressm, £1290, Victoria Beckham

Alternatively, get the bridal babe look (with no groom or bank loan required) and treat yourself to a romantic high street number.

Cream Halter-neck Dress, £80, River Island

Despite her momentary return to monochrome outfits with her latest look, Victoria is increasingly bidding farewell to her signature all-black outfits in a bid to experiment with colour. On Thursday evening, the mother-of-four gifted fans the honour of her presence at 36 Dover Street in London, where her eponymous makeup brand VB Beauty's new eyewear collection was being launched.

The star effortlessly sported a blush pink midi dress coined the 'Gathered Waist Midi Dress,' featuring whimsical split flutter sleeves with caped detailing, a ruched waistline, a curve-kissing fit, a slight mermaid flair silhouette, a rounded neckline and a silk finish

