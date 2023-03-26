Heidi Klum dances in plunging corset and electric green power suit - wow The supermodel is the host of Germany's Next Top Model

Heidi Klum is no stranger to a daring fashion moment. From her outrageous red carpet ensembles to her memorable Halloween costumes and glittering outfits for America's Got Talent, the 49-year-old star knows how to spin a look.

On Sunday, Heidi debuted a brand new outfit sure to set pulses racing. Taking to Instagram to delight her 10.6 million followers, the German-American model looked phenomenal as she danced in a lime green power suit surrounded by TikTok stars, The Elevator Boys. Take a look at her scene-stealing moves in the clip below...

Heidi, who is the host of Germany's Next Top Model, teamed her green blazer and trouser combo with a plunging black corset top that highlighted her feminine silhouette.

The mom-of-four wore her famous blonde locks in a poker straight style, adding lashings of mascara, a honey-hued blush and smokey eye-makeup to complete her ageless beauty glow.

Heidi looked phenomenal in her lime green suit

Heidi beguiled as she danced away to Madonna's 'Material Girl,' shimmying to the beat and feinting into the arms of one of the dancers surrounding her. "Let's practice what my models will be doing this week," the star teased in the caption, which caused fans to rush to the comments of her post.

"ICONIC," quipped one fan, as another penned: "Love your passion for life Heidi! Congratulations on all your success and keep sharing your beautiful spirit with the world. Forever Gorgeous!"

Heidi is a regular on the AGT panel beside Sofia Vergara

It's not just Heidi who has the ability to enchant with her stunning looks… her 18-year-old daughter Leni is also making waves in the modelling world and is swiftly following in her mom's fashion-forward footsteps.

Speaking to ET about Leni moving out of the family home to pursue modelling, Heidi said: “[It] is obviously sad but at the same time that she's got enough to go for it. She's moving to New York. I started in New York, so she knows New York inside and out because we shot Project Runway there for so many years."

Heidi is bursting with pride over her daughter who is juggling an emerging model career alongside her studies. "I'm very proud of my daughter and her modelling. And she's studying at the same time, she's juggling already," she told People.

