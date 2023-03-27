Halle Berry turns up the heat in a black string bikini The Monster's Ball actress loves soaking up some sun

Halle Berry left her fans wanting more when she posted a new photograph of herself showing off her killer physique in a bikini.

The actress shared the picture on Instagram, where she was dressed in a black string bikini that put the 56-year-old's enviable figure on display.

She paired it with a dark tiger-print cover up, topping off her sun-soaking look with wide sunglasses and a gold chain.

"Some women fear the fire, some women simply become it…," she quoted for her caption, and her fans quickly began to fawn.

"Nothing better than being a woman at this point in our lives that knows we are [on] fire. Keeping shining sis," a fan enthusiastically commented, while another also added: "You just showing off now."

The photo looked to be a throwback as she sported a pixie cut that had been styled in blunt bangs, missing the tight curls that became a permanent fixture during her red carpet appearances earlier this month.

Halle also showed them off perfectly with a recent set of snaps that she took while in her huge bathroom, posing fully nude for a pair of mirror selfies.

The mirror was fogged up to carefully blur out her body and display nothing more than her natural beauty and her many curls.

The Monster's Ball actress isn't afraid to show off some of the more revealing facets of her life at home, sharing another similarly risqué video ahead of the Oscars captioned: "Guess who's going to the ball tomorrow," which you can check out below.

"Hump day self love," Halle characterized her shower shots, and her fans loved it too, leaving heart emojis galore in the comments section.

Some identified with the message of self love as well, as one of her followers commented: "Self love everyday sista," and another also said: "Mother you showing out now."

