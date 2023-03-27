Louise Redknapp channels summer in sunset top and waist-defining jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp is the queen of affordable fashion. The 48-year-old songstress never fails to thrill fans with her immaculate dressing and stylish occasionwear, and most of the time, her figure-flattering ensembles are from the high street.

Taking to Instagram to debut more clothes from her latest collection with Peacocks, the former wife of Jamie Redknapp stunned fans as she rocked a pair of waist-defining denim jeans. "Hurry up Summer!!!!" Louise captioned her post, which pictured the star looking fabulous in a beige oversized T-shirt and aviator sunglasses.

The mother-of-two amped up the glamour of her daytime look with layers of delicate gold chain necklaces.

As for hair and makeup, the stylish West End star wore her honey-blonde bob in a relaxed straightened style, elevating her ageless beauty glow with a golden bronzer, soft blush and clear lip gloss.

Louise shared her summer-ready look on Instagram

"You look so cool wearing those sunglasses," penned a fan, as another agreed: "It’s summer every time you appear on here!". "You are still the most incredibly beautiful lady ever," a third fan sweetly shared, while a fourth added: "Need those jeans!".

If you're looking for the perfect skinny jeans for your transitional wardrobe, these Louise-approved 'Holly' jeans are a total bargain at just £20.

Straight-leg jeans in mid-blue denim are an everyday wardrobe essential. In a slightly distressed denim fabric with a straight-cut leg, front and back pockets and belt loops, this pair from Peacocks will make a versatile addition to your casual wear collection.

Straight Leg Jeans, £20, Peacocks

Louise confessed she's never afraid to opt for a daring look. She recently told HELLO! about her fashion sense, revealing: "For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right, if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident, you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into.

Louise said she feels most sexy when she's wearing well-fitting clothes

"It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple. You need 12 essentials in your wardrobe and that's it and then just mix and match."

