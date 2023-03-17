Maisie Smith highlights sensational physique in daring outfit Former EastEnders star Maisie Smith looked phenomenal in her striking outfit

Maisie Smith always impresses with her daring fashion looks, and she might have just posed in her most daring ensemble to date.

The former EastEnders star took to Instagram on Friday in a stunning outfit that consisted of a mesmerising tiered skirt, alongside a long-sleeved crop that, appearing to wear a striking string bikini underneath the outfit. The unique look put her toned physique on full display, as she showcased her ensemble in front of the mirror.

Not only was Maisie's outfit incredibly eye-catching, but as the room around her, which featured a range of floral patterns, from the paintings on the wall to the rug on the floor.

"Pearly girly," the former Strictly finalist captioned the shot, which will no doubt gain the attention of her boyfriend, Max George.

Fans loved the incredible post, as one enthused: "Body of dreams," while a second added: "She's giving 'Christina Aguilera – Dirrty' music vid vibesss and I love it."

A third shared: "Imagine look like this," and a fourth commented: "Stunning, what a body."

Maisie looked fantastic

Maisie has been known for some striking looks and earlier in the year, she stepped out wearing the most gorgeous, figure-hugging maxi dress.

In the pictures, the 21-year-old star turned heads in a sophisticated dusty pink maxi dress complete with spaghetti straps and a cinched-in waist.

Her rose-hued number did well to accentuate her impressive physique and killer legs. As for accessories, Maisie elevated her glam outfit with matching bubble gum pink platform sandals, a floral baguette bag and a pair of sporty sunglasses.

The actress is dating Wanted singer Max George

Posing for the camera, the celeb was snapped holding a stunning bouquet brimming with fresh pink roses.

Fans raced to weigh on the post, with one writing: "Stunning! Whatever you're doing is paying off," whilst a second noted: "Imagineeeeee having that bod".

"You're so naturally beautiful Maisie," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "Pretty in pink!," followed by a red heart emoji.

