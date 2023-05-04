Christina Hendricks appears in deeply plunging dress as she shares gratitude for her fans

Christina Hendricks turned 48 on Wednesday, May 3, and shared a new social media post expressing gratitude to all those who wished her well.

The actress looked ready for a glitzy night out, wearing a black Valentino dress with sequined floral appliqués and a deeply plunging neckline that exposed her lace black bra.

She paired the dress with a matching choker scarf and a small black fan as she posed for mirror selfies in her Los Angeles home.

"It's my birthday so I got fancy," she wrote alongside the snaps. "Thank you everyone for your sweet messages today. I really am truly lucky to have such wonderful people in my life. I love you."

She received a slew of birthday wishes in response, including ones from Kat Dennings, David Arquette, and Melanie Lynskey among many others.

"Where's that holy grail? You don't age," one of her followers commented, with another saying: "I was waiting all day to see the Birthday look. As fabulous as ever."

It's been a time for celebration for the former Mad Men star, who announced her engagement to bandicam operator George Bianchini back in March.

"We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever," she captioned the romantic snapshot she shared at the time.

And earlier in the week, her first post-engagement project was also revealed, with it being announced that she would be heading the psychological thriller Reckoner.

Written and directed by Nissar Modi (his directorial debut), the film is based on a short story by Rachel Ingalls and will be sold by production company XYZ Films at the Cannes Film Festival later this month.

© Instagram The Good Girls star announced her engagement to George Bianchini in March

In a statement, director Nissar said: "I'm delighted to be working with the immensely talented Christina Hendricks on this haunting tale of guilt, obsession and revenge.

"It's a film I've been envisioning for many years ever since I read Rachel Ingalls' remarkable short story, and am excited to finally bring it to life thanks to the ever-supportive teams at XYZ Films and Two and Two."

