Mindy Kaling simply glows in jaw-dropping outfit that will set hearts racing The actress starred in The Mindy Project

Mindy Kaling has been making headlines after debuting her incredible weight loss journey and her latest outfit is definitely one of her best yet.

TRENDING NOW: Prince Harry sets the record straight about pregnancy announcement at Princess Eugenie's wedding

The Mindy Project actress, 43, delighted fans on social media with her most recent look which saw her dressed head-to-toe in the most elegant dusty rose ensemble which featured a sultry low-V jacket and matching straight-leg trousers.

WATCH: Mindy Kaling dives into her love for Australian red licorice

Loading the player...

The glamorous look was for the star's covershoot of Producers magazine, and captioning a glimpse of the final shot, Mindy penned: "Honored to grace the cover of Produced By magazine in the @kalinginternational offices in Dubai. Just kidding they’re in Burbank. Thank you so much @producersguild and @stevechagollan!!"

MORE MINDY FASHION: Mindy Kaling steals the show in stunning outfit – and wow

REVEALED: Mindy Kaling opens up on 'reframing' her attitude to exercise

As for the star's hair, Mindy had her deep Raven tresses parted to one side and style in ultra-soft waves. The actress opted for a face of camera-ready makeup including dark smokey eyes, gentle brushes of rosy blusher and a complimentary shade of pink lipstick.

Mindy was a vision

Friends and fans could wait to weigh in on the update. One follower penned: "Congrats & you look beautiful!!!!! Love it!"

A second wrote: "Your trophies to your right, your books to your left, and the world in your hands." Fellow actress Lily Collins also weighed in with a string of heartfelt emojis.

The stunning update came after the star was forced to defend herself when a fan commented on a photo of her enjoying several different foods.

The star was enjoying a her a delicious-looking meal

Mindy shared a snap of herself tucking into a variety of food, including pizzas, chicken and pasta at Pijja Palace, an Indian Sports Bar in Los Angeles.

"There is no eating in these pictures," one fan told her, prompting Mindy to reply: "I actually think this concern is sweet. But I swear this is not my issue. But thank you for being kind!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here