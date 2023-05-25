Strictly's Helen Skelton shows off impeccably toned legs in sporty shorts

It's no secret that Helen Skelton has a fabulously toned physique and on Thursday the star was spotted showing off her impeccably toned legs during her latest update.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 39-year-old mother-of-three documented herself as she stepped out for a summer walk with her one-year-old daughter, Elsie, during which she showed off a graze on her knee, flashing her toned pins to the camera. See the full video below.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional looked fabulous

As well as the black sporty shorts, the Countryfile star also donned a baby blue vest and a pair of glamorous sunglasses. Her iconic blonde waves also took front and centre of the shot and were worn down.

The star has had quite the week and ahead of her sunny update spent the night dancing away with Steph McGovern at Beyoncé's concert at the O2 on Tuesday night. Helen was ever the fashionista for the fun event and opted for a pair of sparkly silver trousers.

© Instagram Helen shimmied in silver

She matched the stand-out piece with a dramatic black low-V vest. Contrasting her flowing waves, Helen wore her vibrant blonde tresses down and straight for the fun evening. Captioning the post, she penned: "Dusted off the dancing shoes. @stephlunch. Thank you @beyonce #beyonce #dance #music."

"Easily the best dressed person on telly," one fan penned. A second added: "My two favourite Presenters! You girl looked fabuuulous." A third added: "Looking great Helen xx." Helen and Steph were all smiles at the exciting event and even wore glitter on their faces to keep with in the Ressaisance theme.

© Instagram The duo looked fab with their face glitter

Steph, 40, meanwhile, looked so chic in a lace-collared T-shirt. Twinning with Helen, the Steph's Packed Lunch presenter daubed her face with holographic glitter.

The star is a doting mother to three children, Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and Elsie, whom she shares with her ex-husband Richie Myler. The pair shockingly split in April 2022 just four months after Helen gave birth to their youngest.

© Instagram The presenter is a doting mother of three

Since the split, Helen has moved back to her parent's farm in the Lake District. Talking to The Telegraph about her move, she said: "I can get up in my pajamas, pull my boots on, pull my dad's coat on, walk across the fields with the dog, and what a joyous way to start the day."

She also addressed finding love again: "I think if you’ve learnt anything about me in this conversation, it’s that not only is my glass half full, but I’ve currently got a glass. I've got loads to be thankful for. I’m not going to worry about the one thing I haven’t got."

Since the split last year, Helen's career has gone from strength to strength having won audiences over with her incredible performance on the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing where she was partnered with Gorka Marquez.

© Instagram The star looked stunning

