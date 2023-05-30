Kristin Cavallari sets pulses racing as she showcases incredible physique in tiny string bikini

Gleaming in the Tennessee sun this Memorial Day, Kristin Cavallari showcased her incredible figure in a stunning black string bikini on Instagram.

The Uncommon James founder appeared in perfect harmony, enjoying poolside relaxation at her Franklin residence, accompanied by her four-legged friend.

Renowned for her iconic blonde tresses, the 36-year-old styled her hair in playful waves, completing the look with a black trucker hat. Opting for a little mystery, the Laguna Beach star turned her head to the side, keeping her face hidden, and simply captioned her post with an American flag emoji.

© Instagram Kristin looks incredible in tiny string bikini

RELATED: Kristin Cavallari sends fans wild in sensational backless dress

The mother of three's picture-perfect figure is a testament to her commitment to her body after motherhood. Last August, Kristin candidly shared about getting a breast lift after breastfeeding her three children. "Gonna keep it real with y'all: got a lift after breastfeeding all 3 kids," she confessed in response to a fan's question.

While she's known for her style and television persona, Kristin's entrepreneurial journey is equally noteworthy. The reality star turned businesswoman recently announced the relaunch of her beauty brand, Uncommon Beauty.

The Hills alum proved to be the best representative of her brand, elegantly flaunting her jewelry line, adorned in a low-cut white gown accessorized with her gold hoop earrings and layered necklaces.

© Instagram Kristin is a mom-of-three

MORE: Kristin Cavallari swears by this $13 Amazon beauty tool for the best skin of her LIFE

MORE: Kristin Cavallari stuns in the glammest swimsuit

Opening up to WWD, Kristin delved into her journey towards founding her beauty brand. "It wasn't on my radar, and my marketing guy two years ago brought beauty to my attention — he noticed that the number one question people would ask me about was my skincare routine," she recounted. Recognizing the demand, Kristin ventured into the beauty industry, launching Uncommon Beauty in 2021.

The initial product lineup comprised a powder cleanser, a peptide serum with vitamin C, a moisturizer, and an eye cream. In the brand's relaunch, Kristin is determined to enhance the formulation of the products, adding superior ingredients and ensuring the entire range is vegan-friendly.

"We're checking all the boxes for people because we realize how important that is," she asserted. As she forays further into the beauty industry, Kristin envisions Uncommon Beauty surpassing Uncommon James in terms of success.

© Instagram Kristin's beauty line is incredibly successful

Kristin's approach to her brand is personal and meticulous. She admitted to sending products she used to a lab for examination, shedding light on the harmful chemicals prevalent in high-end skincare products.

She said, "I realized there was a need for a clean skincare line that was also effective."

Apart from her flourishing career, Kristin is a devoted mother to her three children, Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jay Cutler.

Kristin Cavallari shares impressive workout video

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.