Michelle Keegan is a siren in £35 sheer lace trousers and high street blazer

Michelle Keegan turned to her own collection with Very for her glamorous outfit at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

The Our Girl actress, 37, put her long, toned legs on display in a totally sheer lace co-ord including £35 wide-leg trousers and a matching fitted top that was just visible layered underneath an oversized blazer.

The boxy shoulders, cinched waist and long sleeves of the high street jacket added an edgy finish to her feminine, sultry ensemble.

Modelling black heels and oversized earrings, Michelle posed up a storm for a bathroom photoshoot before hitting the red carpet. Her beauty look was impeccable as always, with natural makeup highlighting her features and her long hair styled in tumbling waves that fell past her shoulders.

"Glamour Women of the Year awards tonight… Wearing a piece coming very soooooon @veryuk AD," wrote Mark Wright's wife.

Very collection

Michelle recently launched her new collection with Very for the cosy season, and it's filled with autumn fashion inspiration.

As well as figure-skimming midi dresses and tailored co-ords, she's offering fans a chic v that costs just £80!

The trending piece is made from a luxe, warm wool blend and features wide-notch lapels, two oversized patch pockets, front popper fastenings, and a self-tie belt you can wear loosely or use to cinch in your waist.

Following her appearance on Fool Me Once, fans couldn't help but spot her character Maya Stern's enviable coat collection – so we're sure fans will be lining up to copy the actress' latest look!

Michelle's fashion secrets

Brassic star Michelle may appear to have an endless wardrobe filled with fashion staples, but she previously told HELLO! that she likes to clear out her closet from time to time.

"I do try when my wardrobe is overflowing which it always is," she said. "My wardrobe is always over the floor whereas Mark's is the exact opposite, and colour coordinated. But I do try to recycle clothes; so if I've got a jumper from last year that I loved, I don't throw it out."

Items that are guaranteed to remain in her collection are jeans, leggings and a bomber jacket, she admitted to Women's Health.

"A good pair of jeans that you can wear day to night and with trainers or heels. Once I get a good pair of jeans, I'll probably have them for years, I can't throw them away. A really nice tracksuit that you can throw on in the day. And of course a pair of gym leggings," she said.

