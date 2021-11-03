The Duchess of Cornwall looks stunning in pink leopard print blouse and trouser suit as she pays heartfelt tribute to libraries Camilla is a keen – and very stylish – reader

The Duchess of Cornwall loves to read and has hosted Booker Prize winners for tea at Clarence House in the past, so it makes perfect sense that she would invite the 2020 winner, Shuggie Bain author Douglas Stewart, to her residence in honour of this year's ceremony.

SEE: Duchess Camilla dazzles in teal dress for evening reception - with a very special feature

In a short video played before the announcement that Damon Galgut had won the 2021 award for his novel, The Promise, the Duchess looked stylish as ever in a black trouser suit and pink leopard print floral blouse, with subtle makeup and a poppy brooch her main accessory.

Camilla spoke to the Scottish writer about his popular novel – and discussed her own love of libraries.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess of Cornwall wows fans with poetry recital

She asked Douglas about his favourite book when he was younger, and he credited Thomas Hardy, particularly Tess of the d'Urbervilles, as his inspiration.

MORE: Why Duchess Camilla's wedding dress with ex-husband may have inspired future fashion

SEE: Duchess Camilla grew up on a £3million estate – take a tour

Douglas revealed that the library was so important to him as a child, calling it a "very safe space".

The Duchess looked so stylish for the special event

The Duchess agreed, saying: "It's the peace and quiet of a library isn't it, you can go in there everybody's quiet you've got time to think I think that's why nowadays it's so important to keep these libraries in schools."

Camilla has demonstrated her passion for reading on many occasions, even launching her own book club, The Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room, back in January.

On World Book Day earlier this year, she united with McFly star and current Strictly contestant Tom Fletcher in honour of the special occasion.

Camilla was talking to Shuggie Bain author Douglas Stewart

Joining a call with the singer, the 74-year-old surprised pupils from Acklam Whin Primary School, a National Literacy Trust Hub school in Middlesbrough and gave them a special reading from Roald Dahl's Matilda.

When asked what her own favourite children's books are, the Duchess revealed them to be Moorland Mousie by Golden Gorse, which she described as a "really good adventure story of an Exmoor pony" and Arthur Ransome's Swallows and Amazons.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.