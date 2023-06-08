Emma Willis is a vision in ultra-flattering waist-cinching jeans

Emma Willis and her husband Matt Willis made an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Thursday morning to speak with hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard about their fundraising efforts for Coppafeel.

As ever, stylish Emma looked beautiful in a low-key look on the show, keeping her makeup fresh and her brown hair clipped up in a chic style - but her ultra-flattering outfit was effortless, too.

Emma's PR agent Max Dundas shared a snap of the star couple on his Instagram Story, which Emma re-posted to share her fashion details with her followers.

Wearing a high-waisted pair of cream jeans and an oversized blue shirt, Emma added beaded necklaces and a gold pendant to her look.

Emma and Matt appeared on GMB on Thursday morning

She tagged some of her favourite brands – ME+EM and Sandro – when she reposted the happy photo, which shows her smiling and linking arms with her husband.

Emma and Matt made their appearance on GMB to talk about their upcoming trek to raise money for breast cancer charity Coppafeel, which will see them walk for 100km across Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland.

Speaking about their training for the event – Emma said: "We do exercise anyway, so we're hoping that's enough!"

"I think the morale of all the people you trek with just carries you along," she added.

The couple also spoke about how they have remained so happy in their marriage over the years. Speaking of their 15-year relationship, Emma joked: "I think I like a challenge!"

Matt added: "I think most marriages go through rocky patches and ups and downs – and luckily we've come out the other side of those and it's just made us stronger."

Emma then responded: "We quite like each other still which helps! And we still laugh at each other, and still get annoyed with each other... he's alright!"

© Getty Emma and Matt have been together for 15 years

Emma and Matt recently released a moving documentary about Matt's struggles with addiction, which prompted an incredible response from fans.

In the film, the couple shared personal stories from their relationship – including that Matt was only a few days out of rehab on their wedding day in 2008.

© Getty ITV viewers have praised the couple for the raw documentary

"It was a really big thing for me. Our wedding was three days out of rehab. I was gripping my chair for dear life. I didn't really have the time that people probably dream of on their wedding day so we got to renew our vows after 10 years," Matt said, referring to their second wedding in 2018.

He added that they had served shots of sambuca as their wedding favours, which only added to his struggles.

© Getty The couple renewed their vows in 2018

"We also gave everybody a little shot of sambuca as their table thing," he said. "I was like, ‘Oh God I forgot about that.' I organised that one!"

The Busted bassist and former Big Brother presenter later renewed their vows in 2018, in order to have the wedding they had originally dreamed of.

Emma looked stunning in her beautiful Phillipa Lepley wedding dress from 2008, and she encouraged guests to also dig out their original wedding dresses and suits for the occasion.