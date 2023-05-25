Mariah Carey shares intimate glimpse into private life at $9m NYC home

The Heartbreaker hitmaker lives with her 12-year-old twins Morocco and Monroe

Mariah Carey is one of the biggest names in music, yet the Fantasy hitmaker leads an incredibly private lifestyle with her 12-year-old twins Morocco and Monroe.

The 54-year-old singer delighted fans on Wednesday when she shared a very rare glimpse inside her private home, thought to be her $9 million Tribeca Triplex. But it was her accompanying caption that really got fans excited thanks to the revelation that Mariah has been busy recording new music, five years on from her last album Caution.

"A little moment before the studio," Mariah wrote.

Fans went wild for her teasy post, with one penning: "Girl give us an album we’ve been starving," and another sharing: "Can’t wait for new tracks". Others couldn’t hide their excitement, with yet another commenting: "the STUDIO ????"

The chanteuse was pictured cuddling her pet dogs, rocking a black bodycon dress and stiletto heels with her brunette curls tied back in a chic updo.

Mariah, who has been loved up with her backing dancer Brian Tanaka since 2016, showed off her elegant interiors, complete with high ceilings, an antique-style gilded mirror, and extravagant chandeliers.

Her pet pooches were seated on a brown leather throw with a zebra print cushion. We wouldn’t expect anything less!

Who is the father of Mariah Carey’s twins Morocco and Monroe?

The All I Want for Christmas singer raises her with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

The pair tied the knot in a lavish Bahamas wedding ceremony in 2008 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

Despite the fact that they are no longer a couple, Nick revealed they are in frequent communication over not only their kids but everything going on in their respective personal lives, and that Mariah does nothing but "encourage" him and his personal and professional endeavors.

He said: "She's like, 'Yo, let's make sure we're on the same page every day so when some [expletive] comes up, we know that it ain't true.'"

Nick has gone on to welcome ten more children since their divorce and recently revealed what Mariah thinks of his ever-growing brood.

What properties does Mariah Carey own?

Mariah's primary residence is her New York City penthouse, which she purchased in 1999 for $9 million.

She also owned a $6.5 million Atlanta mansion, which she only lived in for one year before putting it back on the market in 2022.

Her Atlanta mansion was a gated nine-bedroom home build on four acres of land. The amazing features included a swimming pool, pool house and tennis court.

In true A-list style, the home also had a private gym and a movie theater inside, so she rarely needed to leave the premises.

Last autumn, it was revealed that the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas was moving back to her "roots" in New York, leaving Georgia behind for good. New York is where the star grew up so it no doubt has a large place in her heart.

Mariah also owns a stunning beachfront home in the Bahamas.

