Ivanka Trump channels royalty in Princess Kate's glittering cape dress

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump chose not to acknowledge her father's indictment on Monday, instead honoring her daughter Arabella's Bat Mitzvah via her Instagram account.

The mother-of-three shared a gallery of family photographs in tribute to her daughter's coming-of-age celebration, in which Ivanka looked spellbinding in a glittering Jenny Packham gown formerly worn by the Princess of Wales.

Ivanka, 41, styled her $6,091 'Lotus Lady' Cape-Effect Embellished Tulle Gown from the coveted British designer with open-toe heels. Her blonde hair fell to her shoulders in loose curls while she sported a flawless mashup of glowy makeup.

Ivanka Trump wore the 'Lotus Lady' dress by Jenny Packham. ©Muñoz Photography

The businesswoman wrote on Instagram: "With an abundance of love and immense pride, Jared and I celebrated our daughter Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah this past weekend. We reflect on the weekend with full hearts and an abundance of joy and gratitude.

"From her commitment to feeding hungry families through the Jewish Community Service Kosher Food Bank to supporting children with special needs through her work volunteering with the Friendship Circle and Whispering Manes, Arabella's giving heart and commitment to making a positive impact embodies the spirit of this special milestone.

Ivanka wore the Embellished Lotus Lady Gown by Jenny Packham

"We couldn't be prouder of the extraordinary young woman she has become. Her kindness, creativity, humor, empathy and passion have filled our lives with so much joy and inspiration. May her Bat Mitzvah be the beginning of a beautiful and fulfilling chapter in her life".

© Getty Images Princess Kate made headlines in her gold Jenny Packham dress

The Princess of Wales famously wore Jenny Packham's 'Embellished Margot Gown' to the World premiere of 'No Time to Die' in September 2021 and hit headlines as a glittering Bond girl rocking the now-iconic golden getup.

© Getty Images Prince William and Princess Kate turned heads on the red carpet

Princess Kate's statement, sequinned dress has since become one of her most memorable fashion moments to date. With the dress boasting a sculpting twisted waist, a plunging neckline and a billowing regal cape, it's easy to suggest that Ms Trump got her inspiration from the royal's sublime red carpet moment.

© Getty The Princess of Wales was a total golden girl

Jenny Packham has long been one of Princess Kate's most beloved designers. The royal debuted an exquisite light-blue gown from the British designer to the World Premiere of 'Spectre' in October 2015, which she and Prince William attended along with Prince Harry.

Synonymous with Packham's feminine designs, Princess Kate's gown boasted a sheer back and jewelled waist belt with the unforgettable frock featuring crossover details that showed off a hint of Kate's lower back.

© Getty The Princess of Wales donned a cloud-blue Jenny Packham gown in 2015

She completed her look with sparkly earrings, platform strappy sandals and teased her chocolate tresses into an elegant updo. Sublime.