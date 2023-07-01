Holly Willoughby is ethereal in white summer dress of dreams

Holly Willoughby's wardrobe is full of dreamy summer dresses, but her latest addition might be our new favourite. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the TV star looked angelic in a white midi dress complete with delicate spaghetti straps, a fitted bustier top and a fanned skirt.

Putting on an ethereal display as she lit a candle outside, Holly kept her accessories to a minimum with a single silver ring. She wore her signature blonde bob down in a sleek, straight style, and sported a pared-back makeup look that consisted of soft beige eyeshadow, a lick of mascara and a pale pink lip.

Sparking a major reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on Holly's latest post. "Pure beauty. Stunning," replied one. "Such a naturally beautiful lady," added another. Meanwhile, a third asked: "@hollywilloughby where is your dress from please, lovely?"

While Holly is yet to reveal her exact outfit details, we're keeping our fingers crossed!

The TV star's post coincided with her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon's sale. The caption read: "WYLDE MOON is celebrating the arrival of summer this weekend with a 20% off EVERYTHING sale!

© Instagram The TV star boasts the most stunning collection of summer dresses

"Bring the outside in with our beautiful WYLDE Boutique fragrances. Life literally couldn't smell more delicious! Click the link in bio for 20% off all perfume, candles, diffusers and wax melts until midnight on Sunday. #adandownbrand."

The video itself did cause some confusion, however. "I love you, Holly, but it does seem strange to use a wax melt in the open air where it's just going to dilute the scent," remarked one.

Luckily, another follower was quick to clarify the message of Holly's video, writing: "Think some people don't realise that this is an advertisement "bring the outside in". It's a visual to match the text. Come on people!"

© Instagram Holly wore Reformation's Twilight midi dress to host This Morning on Thursday

When it comes to her summer wardrobe, Holly has been modelling some gorgeous looks lately, and we're still not over her floral number from Reformation. The LA-based label has gained fans worldwide thanks to the coveted pieces we've seen on the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Beiber, Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift and Princess Beatrice.

Stepping out in Reformation's 'Twilight Dress' for Thursday's episode of This Morning, the 42-year-old was a picture of elegance. Her summer-ready midi featured romantic tie straps, a square neckline and a very flattering split hem.

Polishing off her ensemble, the presenter star opted for a radiant beauty look with a flawless complexion, a dusting of rose pink blush and her hair styled in loose waves. She paired the midi dress with her go-to nude strappy sandals.

This isn't the first time the mum-of-three has worn Reformation. In summer 2021 she looked incredible hosting This Morning in the brand's Alessi cheetah print dress, which had a similar slim-fitting, split hem cut.

Among Holly's favourite fashion brands, the star is also known to wear Marks & Spencer, & Other Stories, Ghost, Nobody's Child and Zara on repeat.