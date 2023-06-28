Nadiya Bychkova wows fans with string bikini photo - and Kai Widdrington reacts

The Strictly Come Dancing stars fell in love on the show

Nadiya Bychkova showcased her dance-honed figure in an incredible photo that the star shared on Instagram.

The Strictly fan favourite took to the social media site to post a throwback image of herself looking fabulous on holiday in Positano, wearing a white string bikini.

Blonde beauty Nadiya splashed in the water in the sun-kissed picture, with her arms above her head as she looked back over one shoulder.

WATCH: Nadiya Bychkova is a goddess in barely-there outfit - and Kai Widdrington loves it

The star's long locks were loosely tied back and she wore sunglasses for her gaze to the camera. The dancer's fans were quick to compliment the stunning look, which she captioned: "…Belles rêveries. #beautifulpositano".

© Instagram Nadiya shared a stunning bikini shot on social media

One of her followers commented: "Beautiful girl," while a second responded: "Absolutely gorgeous… Hope you’re having the most lush time gorgeous girl," and a third simply said: "Woww".

© Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock Nadiya is always so glam

Nadiya's co-star and boyfriend, Kai Widdrington, meanwhile, posted three flaming heart emojis in response. The couple fell in love after dancing a routine on Strictly and quickly went on to adopt a dog and, as Kai recently admitted, to talk about having children together in the future.

© Getty The couple went public with their relationship last year

Speaking to Yours magazine earlier this year, professional dancer Kai said: "Would I like a family of my own one day? Of course". He went on: "I'd love to be a father. We're busy at the moment laying the foundations for all of that".

© Getty The couple is keen to have a family

Chiming in with her agreement, Nadiya added: "I always wanted to have many children". In the meantime, they love to enjoy sun-soaked breaks, as they proved earlier this month when they made the most of a Maldives getaway.

© Instagram The star with her daughter Mila

Taking to their respective Instagram Stories, the duo posted a slew of idyllic video clips documenting their time away. In one sun-drenched video, the couple could be seen strolling along a jetty surrounded by crystal-clear water.

MORE: Strictly couple Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova go house hunting together

Nadiya and Kai appeared in their element as they soaked up the stunning scenery. For their joint adventure, Nadiya, 33, opted to wear a white cropped sports top which she teamed with a pair of light-wash denim shorts.

© Getty The couple found love on Strictly Come Dancing

The TV star elevated her outfit with a sleek baseball cap, a pair of aviator sunglasses and a delicate silver pendant. Kai, 27, meanwhile, wore an oversized brown T-shirt, dark jeans, white trainers, and a pair of suave sunglasses.

© Ben Hoskins Nadiya is always so elegant

Elsewhere, Ukrainian-born Nadiya posted a sultry video of herself soaking up the sun's rays in a petrol blue bikini. In the short clip, Nadiya could be seen relaxing by the water's edge, before quickly zooming in on the sea where her beau Kai tried his hand at snorkelling.

© PA With her co-stars Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden

Captioning the sweet video, Nadiya penned: "Hi [waving hand emoji and laughing face emoji] @kaiwidd [white love heart]". The star, who is a doting mother to daughter Mila, who she shares with her ex-fiancé, footballer Matija Skarabot, was also spotted with Kai looking seriously loved-up at a glitzy Dune event a couple of months ago.

As part of the shoe brand's 'Let's Dance' campaign, Nadiya and Kai dazzled London fans with a romantic live performance inside St Pancras station.