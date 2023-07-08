Holly Willoughby is a sun-kissed vision in gorgeous summer dress – and her hair!

The This Morning star enjoyed a cocktail in the garden of her £3m London home

Holly Willoughby kicked off her weekend celebrations early on Friday as she soaked up the sun with a cocktail at her £3 million London home.

The This Morning star, 42, looked stunning wearing a tan-coloured dress that boasted thick straps, a square neckline and button detailing down the front. Holly accessorised with a delicate necklace, some silver rings and a pair of square sunglasses she held in her hand.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shares peek inside £3 million London home

Holly's makeup added to her summer aesthetic, and she looked radiant with a glowing complexion, lightly blushed cheeks and a soft pink lip. Her hair looked incredible styled into loose curls and her blonde hue reflected beautifully in the summer sun.

The mum-of-three appeared to be relaxing in the sprawling garden of her London home and was surrounded by tall trees and plenty of potted plants and flowers.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby looked sensational in her pretty summer dress

The photo was shared on her lifestyle website, Wylde Moon's Instagram page and was captioned: "Yep… that's me and a bucket of Pina Colada! Happy Friday from @hollywilloughby and the WYLDE MOON team!"

Holly's appearance caused a stir in the comment section, with one follower replying: "You look soooo hotttt!" A second said: "Enjoy, my favourite cocktail. Love the hair!" A third added: "Looking beautiful!"

© Instagram The TV star boasts the most stunning collection of summer dresses

Holly lives with her husband, Dan Baldwin, and their three children Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and Chester, eight, in a six-bedroom, four-storey home. While she prefers to keep her abode as private as possible, she has shared glimpses of the jaw-dropping property on social media in the past.

Holly's beautiful appearance comes after she shared her hopes for a quieter summer with her children after admitting she has realised it's OK for them to be bored.

Holly Willoughby is a big fan of her garden

In her weekly newsletter to her Wylde Moon subscribers, Holly wrote: "The start of July means that the school holidays are in sight. I'm really looking forward to kids not having to set alarms.

"Having been 'on the clock' for most of the year, now that they're older I just want them to sleep for as long as their internal body clocks need them too. It's so important for them."

© Getty Holly and her husband, Dan Baldwin, share three children together

She continued: "In a similar vein, I'm determined not to plan too many activities so that we can all be more fluid this summer. I think as parents, we put so much pressure on ourselves to fill every minute with activities to occupy the kids, we lose sight of the fact that school holidays are actually an important time for them to recharge their batteries. These summer weeks offer crucial time out from the unrelenting routine and learning expectation that school brings.

© Instagram Holly doesn't show her children's faces on social media

"Being bored gives them (and me!) the time and headspace to refresh and regenerate. If you have any tips for how you manage the school holidays, I'm all ears. And I'll let you know how we all get on in September!" she added. In the past, Holly and her family have travelled around Europe, and have enjoyed summer holidays in St Tropez and Portugal.