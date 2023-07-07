Abbey Clancy sizzles in just a robe in lavish bathroom

Abbey Clancy has been leaving fans speechless since she first graced our screens in 2006 appearing on Britain's Next Top Model and her latest post on Thursday is no exception.

The blonde-haired beauty, 37, was spotted sauntering in just a robe whilst performing her morning skincare routine. The at-home clip perfectly flaunted the model's poreless skin as she massaged a slew of luxury products from Skin Ceuticals into her flawless face.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "#ad Get ready with me with my morning skincare routine using @skinceuticals. I’ve been using Skin Ceuticals for years now and these are the products that I swear by.

"For me, it’s so important that I prep my skin with the right ingredients to create a hydrated and glowing base for my makeup to sit flawlessly on. And I also have a FREE 3ml sample of C E Ferulic for you to try - just head to my stories to redeem your sample!

Abbey's hallway is gorgeous

The star, who loves sharing updates with her 700,000 followers, added "Let me know what beauty content you would like to see next! Products listed below: C E Ferulic Antioxidant Serum, H.A. Intensifier Serum, A.G.E. Eye Complex, Redness Neutralizer, Phyto Corrective Mist, Sheer Mineral UV Defence Sunscreen #grwm #skincareroutine."

It wasn't just Abbey's immaculate complexion that was on full display, as she also opted to wear her long, honey-hued locks down with a natural wave. She was also wearing a pair of tiny hoop earrings and a chunky gold chain pendant necklace.

Abbey is a huge fan of marble

As she romanticised the luxury products the star also gave fans a close-up of her immaculately manicured nails which were filed into an almond shape, coated in the perfect nude paint, and adorned with an 'Evil eye' on each nail.

Something else which couldn't go unnoticed was the lavish bathroom Abbey was filming in which appears to be at her luxe Surrey mansion. The impressive room featured dramatic black and white marble countertops, the perfect backdrop for any beauty campaign.

The chic bathroom feature comes as no surprise as from the rest of the model's home, which she shares with her husband, Peter Crouch, and their four children, it's clear the former TV star has an incredible eye for interior design.

Abbey is certainly a fan of marble and a similar colour scheme of the on-trend material can be seen in her kitchen. Unlike the intense ratio of black to off-white in her bathroom, her kitchen aesthetic offers more warm tones, and she has opted for a combination of beige, off-white, and black for her kitchen counter and wall.

Despite having an incredibly chic home, Abbey told The Sunday Times, she thinks people will be shocked to see what her home looks like. She explained: "I think people are surprised when they come in. There's always a perception of what a footballer's wife's house should look like. This is just comfy, warm and not too precious, it’s even better when the kids are here."