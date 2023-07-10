Shania Twain delighted fans with a few more glimpses from her ongoing Queen of Me Tour, and based on the new pictures she shared, attendees are definitely getting their money's worth.

The singer, 57, posted a slew of new outtakes from her latest show on July 8 in Syracuse, New York, where she was joined by up-and-coming country musician Breland as her supporting act.

Many of the photographs, captured by her husband Frédéric Thiébaud, featured her energetically striding across the stage in a variety of colorful outfits.

One featured a combination of a loose orange dress with a nude bodysuit underneath, chunky white and gold sandals (with gold arm gauntlets to coordinate), and a matching orange wig.

In another photo, she executed an impressive high kick in her dress, proof that despite being a fixture on world stages since the early '90s, Shania's still got it in spades!

"SOLD OUT IN SYRACUSE," she captioned her post. "Always a joy to have @breland join me on stage and I met the sweetest little boy [whose] favorite song is 'Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under' but he doesn't like to sing though."

Fans rushed to compliment her, leaving comments like: "So glad I was there! I've been waiting for 25 years to see you," and: "I was there. Amazing show. You are wonderful and I am blessed that I got to see one of my divas," as well as: "It was an amazing show! You are incredible!"

It's been a thrilling time on the road for the 'You're Still the One' singer, touring in support of her latest album. The Queen of Me Tour began in Spokane, Washington on April 28 and will finally come to a close on November 14 in Vancouver.

Frédéric has been along for the ride from the very start, this being her first tour in five years and the first time she has taken to the stage for an extended period of time following her hit Las Vegas residency, Let's Go!.

The country-pop hitmaker announced her tour back in October, writing: "Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered.

"I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you! This one's gonna be a big party – no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"