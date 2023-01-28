Alex Jones is a dream in two-piece blazer suit in the boldest colour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alex Jones has nailed the trouser suit trend, and she stunned The One Show viewers on Friday in her gorgeous blazer two-piece in one of this year's hottest colours.

The star looked so chic in the bright pink Cos suit on the latest episode of the BBC show, which came in a super stylish corduroy fabric.

Alex looked stunning as she posed in her pink blazer suit

To round off the smart ensemble, Alex teamed the suit with a pair of black pointed-toe heels which perfectly matched her black nails, accessorising with a watch and delicate necklace to finish the look. The presenter styled her brunette locks in soft waves, opting for a smokey-eye makeup look and a touch of nude lipstick.

The mother-of-three took to her Instagram stories to share a snap of her vibrant suit, as she posed next to a clothing steamer. Alex captioned the post: "Me and my steamer. Suit @cosstores."

Alex's pink blazer suit is no longer available at Cos, but thankfully we've found a similar version on River Island - and it's available in sizes 6-18.

Pink blazer, £50, and matching trousers, £35, River Island

The suit features straight-leg high-waisted trousers that look so flattering, along with a pink open blazer. We recommend teaming the two-piece with a pair of white heels for a sophisticated workwear look, or keep it casual with white trainers for a relaxed daywear ensemble.

The 45-year-old regularly impresses her fans with her chic outfit choices, and the star has been particularly loving the corduroy recently. Earlier this week, Alex looked stunning as posed for Instagram in a pair of red corduroy trousers from ME+EM, which she teamed with a navy vintage-style top that featured a contrasting white collar and embroidered detailing, along with a pair of white heels.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.