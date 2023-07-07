Victoria Beckham shares confusingly hilarious at-home gym video with husband David

The Beckhams often share clips of themselves working out together

David Beckham, 48, and his wife Victoria, 49, often workout together from their luxurious home gym inside their £30 million London mansion, and there was a hilarious moment during Friday’s sweat session that their trainer couldn't resist sharing online.

The couple are trained by Bobby Rich and he took to Instagram to reveal that during their virtual PT class, he could only see their legs in the air and nothing else. It appeared the couple were performing glute bridges, each with one leg raised as they pulsed intensely.

Bobby wrote: "When your camera doesn’t track your clients," but what the angle did reveal was the couple’s multi-coloured bands on the ceiling, which can be used for an intense strength workout.

David then re-shared the candid clip to his own Instagram Stories, writing to his 80 million followers: "Is that island Wi-Fi @mrbobbyrich," perhaps teasing the trainer for being on holiday.

Victoria also re-shared, this time adding a laughing face bitmoji to the clip.

Their home gym often gets showcased online as it’s a place they often spend time. Their countryside bolthole in the Cotswolds also has a private workout space complete with treadmill which looks out over the sprawling views.

Elsewhere in their city abode, the family have a luxurious kitchen, plush home office and even a wine cellar. Plus, there is separate living quarters, which is where Brooklyn used to stay before he moved to the US with his now-wife Nicola Peltz.

It was the kitchen at the Cotswolds home that sparked a huge fan reaction recently. Their cooking space was shown in full in a sweet home video featuring David and daughter Harper, revealing a gigantic island, their own wood-fired pizza oven, open shelving and a fridge double the size of an ordinary one.

Understandably, fans declared their love for the couple's kitchen in the comments section right away, with one writing: "Wow that kitchen," and another adding: "This kitchen is unbelievable." A third penned: "I'd love that kitchen," and a fourth added: "Such a gorgeous kitchen, would love to cook in that."

Did you know the Beckhams also have a residence in Miami?

David and Victoria have a $24 million Miami penthouse

While their stateside home is the least frequented of the three of their properties, the design still pulls out all of the stops. The skyscraper apartment is located in the One Hundred Museum building, which was designed to mirror a seven-star hotel and features incredible amenities for its 100 tenants. Their amazing home boasts impressive views, luxurious details and access to a member's pool. How fancy!