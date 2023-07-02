Abbey Clancy smoulders in sun-kissed snakeskin string bikini in new photo

The model, who is married to Peter Crouch, no doubt impressed fans with her stunning swimwear

Abbey Clancy always looks so glamorous, and she pulled off a spectacular swimwear look on Sunday. The model, who is married to retired footballer Peter Crouch, will no doubt have wowed her many followers with the gorgeous throwback image.

Posing alongside two of her friends, the mum-of-four stood on the beach, wearing a figure-flattering snakeskin print bikini and oversized sunglasses, with her long locks flowing loose.

WATCH: Abbey Clancy struts her stuff in crocheted bikini

Her natural beauty was enhanced by a neutral lip colour and she kept her accessories minimal, wearing a simple string of beads, a pink ring and studs in her ears. Abbey captioned the beautiful image: "Take us back," tagging her friends.

© Instagram Abbey looked stunning in her latest bikini photo

Abbey is always so stylish, whether in beachwear or a little more dressed up. At the end of last month, she rocked casual chic perfectly when she showed off her supermodel credentials in a beautiful black-and-white shot ahead of attending the Glastonbury festival with her husband and their friends.

© Getty Abbey looks glam dressed up or down

The modelesque snap saw Abbey flaunting her sky-high legs in a pair of tiny denim shorts - and she looked gorgeous. "Let's go," the 37-year-old bombshell penned alongside the candid snap.

She paired the distressed denim piece with sultry black knee-high boots and a crisp white T-shirt with her beach-babe waves cascading past her shoulders.

Abbey put her supermodel credentials on full display

The star also slipped on a pair of ultra-glamorous sunglasses to pull the sun-soaked look together and added multiple bracelets to one wrist.

The stunning background of the catalogue-worthy image couldn't go unnoticed as Abbey sauntered in front of a sprawling garden in the lavish location where she and her pals appear to be staying.

© Getty Abbey and Peter share four children

The fun group was certainly excited about heading out and Abbey captured a glimpse of the calm before the storm on her Instagram Stories as she showed herself and her friends chilling out by an impressive infinity pool framed by hundreds of white flowers.

© Getty The star is a popular model

Peter even did a quick dance for the camera ahead of their music-filled day. When the loved-up couple isn't out having fun, they are the doting parents to their children, Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack.

The family of six has recently enjoyed a fun summer holiday which Abbey documented for her fans on Instagram.

© Instagram Abbey has an enviable swimwear collection

During the trip, Abbey enjoyed a solo spa session as well as special quality time with her little ones on the beach. It wouldn't be a summer holiday if Abbey didn't take the opportunity to show off her flawless physique and this time she did so in a gorgeous crocheted bikini.

© Rex The model and presenter won Strictly in 2013

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she sauntered from one high fashion position to the next in the sultry swimwear set.

In true Abbey fashion, the completed her beach-ready ensemble with a pair of chunky sunglasses to battle the beating rays.

© Getty Peter and Abbey co-host The Therapy Crouch podcast

Last month the ever-glamorous star slipped into a different animal print bikini ahead of a major self-care spa session. This time, Abbey documented herself in a close-up photo which gave eagle-eyed fans a view of Abbey's unbelievably toned abs and sky-high legs.