Louise Redknapp left 'deeply saddened' following personal loss

Louise Redknapp's fanbase means everything to her, and during the week the star expressed her sadness as she learnt of the death of superfan Leanne Brown.

Leanne had supported Louise during both her Eternal days and her solo career and had taken to social media on numerous occasions to share her support for the singer, especially with the release of her recent Best Of... album. She also had pieces or merchandise that carried the message: "Keep calm and listen to Louise [Redknapp]."

Sharing a tribute to her fan, Louise shared photos of the duo meeting each other in Liverpool, with Leanne even getting a hug off of her idol.

"I am so deeply saddened to learn we have lost the beautiful Leanne," Louise penned alongside a broken heart emoji. "She was such an amazing supporter and such a lovely lady. I loved seeing you in Liverpool recently. Sending my love and my thoughts to all of Leanne's family and friends."

The singer's followers were quick to offer their support following the sad death, with one saying: "Oh my God no....I had the pleasure of meeting her at the 2020 Liverpool signing for Heavy Love. Rest in peace beautiful lady," and a second shared: "Thank you for your tribute to Leanne. We were friends through her love of football but I know how much you meant to her."

A third added: "Leanne had a heart of gold and was always so generous. This is a wonderful tribute, Louis," and a fourth wrote: "I met Leanne whilst I was waiting for you after 9to5 in Bradford. Saddened and shocked to hear of her passing. She was such a caring soul. Condolences to her loved ones."

It's been a difficult year for Louise after her eldest son, Charley, flew the nest to go study in Arizona last September. Speaking to Fabulous magazine last month, the mum-of-two revealed how the move had impacted her.

"I was really worried. But it's worked out well," she told the publication. "He's having an amazing time and because of the way the holidays are structured, he comes home a lot. He's done a year already, so he’s back at the moment for four months."

She also revealed that the duo keep in "constant" contact when he is in the US, sharing: "We've got the time difference worked out, so I call him really early in the morning on the school run or he rings me late at night. Having him back is amazing, but I'm also pleased he's living his life and having all these amazing experiences."

However, she joked that youngest son, Beau, 14, would not be following in his older brother's footsteps. "He's 14, so he is not going anywhere. Don't do that to me yet!" she laughed.