Christine Lampard always looks immaculate whether it's on TV or on social media – and her appearance on Wednesday's edition of Loose Women was no different.

The TV star, who is married to former footballer Frank Lampard, was the lead presenter on the chat show and we couldn't help but notice her hair was looking extra luscious thanks to a transformation we weren't expecting!

WATCH: Christine Lampard asked about icks with husband Frank

Earlier in the week, the 44-year-old's locks looked visibly shorter compared to Wednesday, when it's likely Christine had some clever extensions put in to add volume and length to her dark glossy mane.

In the fashion department, the mother-of-two looked elegant in an emerald green shift dress with capped sleeves. The dress was a mid-length number with a flattering high neckline. The 44-year-old paired the chic outfit with some tan, open-toed suede sandals with a small heel.

Christine kept things simple but effective when it came to her makeup, as she opted for a light brown lip and eyeshadow to complete the neutral-toned look.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Christine looked gorgeous with longer locks on Wednesday

The star was joined by fellow regular panellists including Janet Street-Porter, Brenda Edwards, and Coleen Nolan as they discussed a wide range of topics in front of the live studio audience.

During the programme, the stars discussed different topical events including the 75-year anniversary of the NHS and Alzheimer's disease following the news that broadcaster and journalist Fiona Phillips has been diagnosed with the disease at the age of 62.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Christine's hair was visibly shorter on Monday's episode of Loose Women

Although Christine prefers to keep the finer details of her own private life out of the spotlight, the Loose Women presenter isn't afraid to share some personal experiences where it's appropriate while appearing on the ITV programme. She's also recently opened up about coping with "children-led" anxiety as an adult.

Chatting with Women & Home recently, Christine, who shares Patricia, four, and Freddie, two, with former Chelsea player Frank, admitted that after suffering anxiety as a child, it's continued into adulthood, but rears its head mostly in parenthood.

© Getty Christine Lampard married Frank Lampard in 2015

"I suffered from bad anxiety as a result of growing up during the Troubles. My dad was a musician at a time when people were going into restaurants or bars and shooting around them. I couldn't sleep until I heard Dad's car on the stones outside," she told the publication.

"I still have that feeling at night sometimes, but now it's children-led. Sometimes I have to talk myself down off the ledge." She added: "I'm not positive all the time. I have flat days like everyone else. But I take the little wins, which is what my mum always taught me to do."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Christine always looks immaculate

Christine and Frank began dating in 2009 and married at a gorgeous ceremony in central London on 20 December 2015. As well as having two children of their own, Christine is also a stepmother to Frank's two daughters, Isla and Luna, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

Christine met the two girls when they were under five and now the young girls are 16 and almost 18, with Christine sharing details about their special bond. She previously told The Sun: "We are in such a different place now. For me, it was all about being their friend and being there when they needed you to be there. That was it."