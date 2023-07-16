Lara Spencer is glowing in loved-up glimpse of 'very fun date night' with husband Richard McVey

Lara Spencer is soaking up fun summertime dates with her husband Richard McVey, and she's beaming!

The Good Morning America anchor had a weekend full of good music and "incredible energy," as she and her husband enjoyed an outdoor concert for their latest "very fun date night."

Richard, an entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings, is Lara's second husband; the two tied the knot in 2018 with a wedding in Vail, Colorado on September 1. She was previously married to CNN reporter David Haffenreffer from 2000 to 2015, and they share two kids together, Duff, 21, and Katharine, 19.

WATCH: Lara Spencer's Family Life

Lara took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet glimpse into her and her husband's latest date night, first sharing a mid-concert selfie where they are pictured alongside their friends.

After sharing two videos of the band, The Revivalists, she then shared two photos with Richard where the two are beaming.

In the first snapshot, a selfie, both are smiling ear to ear, and Lara is pictured donning a straw Panama hat over her signature blonde hair. In the next shot, the two are standing in front of the stage, and the broadcast journalist looks chic in a black, strapless tube top paired with white pants and a Gucci crossbody bag.

"@therevivalists @thedavidshaw were the stars of our very fun date night," she wrote in her caption, adding: "Thank you for the great music and incredible energy," next to a red heart and guitar emoji.

Her fans subsequently gushed about her date night photos in the comments section under the post, with her GMA colleague Sam Champion leaving a fire emoji, as others added: "Great date night," and: "So fun!" as well as: "I love," plus another fan added: "A good date!"

© Instagram Lara and Richard will celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary in September

Lara is certainly having a summer of fun, and she recently returned from a very special family trip, during which she celebrated her nephew's nuptials.

During her time away, the GMA star took to Instagram with a stunning family photo that left her fans in awe, as it pictured her with plenty of her look-alike family members, including her sisters, mom, nieces, and daughter, Kat.

© Instagram Lara recently had a special family reunion for her nephew's wedding

The family portrait captures the Spencer women all dressed up for the special celebration and looking happy as can be as they huddled together for the sweet photo.

© Instagram The star's husband is a stepfather to Duff and Kat, and Lara is a stepmom to his kids from a previous marriage

"My sisters. My mother. My daughter," Lara wrote in her caption next to a red heart emoji, adding: "And just a few of my amazing nieces."

© Instagram The couple love in Connecticut

She continued: "Tomorrow we celebrate the marriage of my nephew and spectacular Nicole," adding a string of more red heart emojis.

Lara's fans were left thoroughly impressed with the photo, and were quick to write in the comments section: "Gorgeous ladies!!!" and: "Omg this is such a happy and beautiful pic!!" as well as: "Great picture of all the lovely ladies. Looks like fun! Happy wedding," plus another fan added: "Enjoy. What a great smile fest!!"