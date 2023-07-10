Amanda Holden sends fans wild as she poses in just a bathrobe

Amanda Holden whipped fans into a frenzy on Monday when she shared a sun-drenched photograph of herself posing in just a bathrobe.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a sultry snap of herself soaking up the morning sunshine in Italy. In the picture, Amanda, 52, looked flawless sipping coffee in what appeared to be a luxe white hotel bathrobe.

On her feet, the TV star could be seen wearing a pair of coordinating white slippers. As for hair and makeup, Amanda went barefaced and flipped her tousled honeyed locks over to one side for the ultimate 'I woke up like this' aesthetic.

Meanwhile, for a touch of glitz, Amanda completed her holiday look with layered gold necklaces and a cluster of gleaming rings. Stunning!

© Instagram Amanda looked radiant as she enjoyed a morning coffee

In her caption, the Heart Radio presenter penned: "Early morning coffee with these views…" followed by the Italian flag emoji.

Fans and friends went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "First glance I thought it was Lexi, she is so much like you!!" while a second chimed in: "God I thought this was Lexi," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

A third sweetly added: "Ahh that looks peaceful - enjoy gorgeous one," and a fourth commented: "You look absolutely gorgeous."

© Instagram The presenting duo posed for a selfie

Over on her Instagram Stories, Amanda posted a plane selfie with her fellow co-star Alan Carr, suggesting that the presenting duo were heading to Italy to film the second series of their hit show, The Italian Job.

In series one, Amanda and Alan undertook a huge renovation project which saw them dramatically transform two Sicilian flats originally bought for €1 each.

Whilst the precise destination hasn't been confirmed, back in May Amanda teased: "Over the moon to let you know that the second series of Amanda and Alan: The Italian Job is in the making. @chattyman and I start filming in a few weeks! Exact destination to be revealed soon!!"

© Instagram Amanda and Alan present The Italian Job

Fans of the show went wild in the comments section, with one gushing: "Omg!!! CANNOT WAIT!!!" while a second enthused: "Absolutely loved the [first] one you two are so funny together."

A third remarked: "Refreshing & brilliant series!!" and a fourth noted: "Yay!!! [clapping hands emoji] Loved the first one, you guys need to work together more often."

© Getty The mother-daughter duo attended Day 1 of the Wimbledon Championships

Amanda's blissful Italian trip comes after she stunned crowds at Wimbledon with her mini-me daughter Lexi. The mother-daughter duo donned their finest threads for the historic tennis tournament which saw them take to the stalls on day one.

In keeping with the smart dress code, Amanda looked her usual polished self in a round-neck maxi dress complete with a daring thigh split. She finished off her look with a cropped blazer, some towering stilettos and a leather crossbody bag crafted by Michael Kors.

© Getty Amanda and Lexi reunited with their close friend Lauren Silverman

Budding model Lexi, 17, meanwhile, looked elegant in a verdant green Victoria Beckham mini dress. She completed her look with a pair of striped platform heels by L.K. Bennett, a white blazer and a matching handbag.