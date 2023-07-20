What better way to celebrate summer than with a head-turning bikini selfie! JoAnna Garcia Swisher made sure all eyes were on her when she posted a swimsuuit snapshot on Instagram on Wednesday, highlighting her gym-toned physique.

The 43-year-old star of Sweet Magnolias looked picture perfect in the image in which she modeled a light-brown two-piece which she'd teamed with a delicate gold choker, hooped earrings and sunglasses.

She wore her long, red tresses loose and smiled for the camera. Fans rushed to comment, with many saying her husband, former pro baller, Nick Swisher, is a "lucky man". JoAnna captioned the post: "Heart full. Sending love out to all of you."

WATCH: Sweet Magnolia's season three trailer

While she received an outpouring of compliments on her appearance, Sweet Magnolias fans also couldn't contain their excitement at the return of season three on Netflix on July 20. "Omg I can believe one more day !!!! And my magnolias are back," wrote one, as a second added: "One more sleep until season 3!!!! Eeek."

JoAnna is reprising her role on the show alongside Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley as our favorite margarita-toasting trio, Maddie, Dana Sue and Helen.

© Getty Images Joanna Garcia Swisher

However there's a shake-up to season three with a surprise recasting. Actress Bianca Berry Tarantino, who starred as Maddie's daughter Katie Townsend in the first two seasons, has now left the Netflix series due to scheduling conflict.

The role of Katie Townsend has now gone to Ella Grace Helton who has starred in the likes of Hubie Halloween (2022) and Chosen Family (2023).

© David Livingston JoAnna and Nick married in 2010

Back in June, the trailer for series three was released by Netflix, and it looks like there's no shortage of drama in the southern town of Serenity.

The synopsis for the new season reads: "Following the brawl at Sullivan's, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family.

© Photo: Getty Images The couple have two daughters

"The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation. Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems - and all the complications they cause - with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas."

JoAnna plays Maddie Townsend on Sweet Magnolias

In real life, JoAnna and Nick have a family of their own and are parents to their two daughters. In 2013 they welcomed their eldest, Emerson, who they affectionately call Emme Jay, and three years later they welcomed Sailor Stevie.

Her oldest turned double digits earlier this year and at the time, JoAnna paid a sweet tribute to her."Emme, I can hardly believe we are celebrating your 10th BIRTHDAY today," she wrote in a social media post.

© Netflix Fans are excited for season three of Sweet Magnolias

"It really all does happen in a blink of an eye…but WOW, Emme, you are truly magical. You are such a creative, kind, loving, brave young lady. The way you view the world is inspiring and I'm so honored to be your mother. Happy Birthday my sweet girl. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!"