Jennifer Lopez, 54, sets pulses racing as she dons racy lingerie on her birthday

With her 54th birthday in full swing, Jennifer Lopez has gifted her fans with a stunning preview of her birthday look, flaunting her fabulous figure in Intimissimi lingerie.

The Jenny from the Block singer, who recently commemorated her first wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck, shared two new photos of herself looking sensational.

She was styled in a delicate white lace bra and matching panty set, complemented by a vibrant robe adorned with black, white, and red prints.

Jennifer's honey-blonde hair was artfully tousled and pinned up loosely, completing her glamorous ensemble.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez turns 54

The excited birthday girl captioned the post: "Getting ready to celebrate," followed by a birthday cake and party horn emoji. The fashionable mom of two further accentuated her look with clear high-heeled sandals.

The lingerie featured in the pictures is part of Jennifer's collaboration with Intimissimi. She donned the brand's Delicious Sofia Balconette Bra priced at $69, paired with the Delicious 80s Style Brazilian panty available for $15.

© Instagram Jennifer has an incredible body

The eye-catching Delicious Viscose Satin Kimono, draped elegantly around her, retails for $79.

There's no denying the Shotgun Wedding star is looking as radiant as ever, drawing attention for her timeless beauty and toned figure.

Her commitment to maintaining her physique is well-known and has played a pivotal role in her stunning looks.

Jennifer Lopez's insane abs

Her trainer, Dodd Romero, opened up to O Magazine about Jennifer's rigorous workout regimen.

She dedicates herself to circuit training, focusing on different body parts each day. The routine comprises 50 hanging ab raises, 50 rope crunches, and 50 incline sit-ups with a 45-pound plate, repeating in three cycles of decreasing reps (50, 35, and 21), all performed consecutively without a break.

Despite the intensity, the dedicated star keeps to her workout schedule four to five times a week, preferring to start her day with her fitness routine, even after late-night commitments.

"Sometimes, I work too late the night before, and I'm like: 'Ugh, I can't do this.' But I tell myself: 'Just do it. It's only an hour.' It's just talking yourself off the ledge of being a lazy bum," she shared with Us Weekly.

Reflecting on her dedication to fitness and its results, she confessed, "I see pictures of myself in my twenties and go, 'Oh, I look better now.'"