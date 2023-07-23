The award-winning country star was on stage in Kansas City - where a lot happened in one night!

Shania Twain has been working her magic on stage during her Queen Of Me tour, and it sounds like her night in Kansas City was one to remember for many years to come.

Firstly, the award-winning singer looked sensational dressed in a flamboyant yellow shirt with statement sleeves, which was teamed with a pair of tiny black hot pants and sheer tights. A pair of studded yellow sandals completed her look.

What's more, Shania's evening saw plenty happen among the adoring crowd too, with not only a proposal taking place on stage, but a 15th wedding anniversary celebration. There was even a girl in the audience who held up a sign thanking her parents for naming her after Shania.

VIDEO: Meet Shania Twain's family

With so much love and positivity, Shania had the best time performing for her fans. Opening up about the experience in the caption, which was accompanied by photos from the night, the star wrote: "Kansas City!!! What did you think of this beautiful yellow look??

"I had such an amazing time performing for you all. We even had a beautiful onstage proposal during “From This Moment” and a lovely couple celebrating their 15 year anniversary.

"There was so much love in the venue Wednesday night!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This is the coolest thing I've ever seen," while another wrote: "The interactions with your fans during concerts is what sets you and your shows apart. I love it so much. You have moments with your fans not just a performance and I’m so excited to see you!!" A third added: "These posts are giving me life. You look fantastic! You are so very good to us fans."

© Instagram Shania Twain has been looking amazing during her Queen of Me tour

The 57-year-old singer has been experimenting not just with her style during her tour, but her hair too, and has been rocking an assortment of wigs on stage.

For Wednesday night's show, she wore a long wavy purple wig, which contrasted nicely with her bright yellow top. The singer opened up about her approach to dressing and choice of outfits while talking to InStyle recently.

© Getty Shania is always experimenting with new looks

She said: "For me fashion is a powerful tool that helps to convey my personality and express my creativity and other than getting to hang out with my friends for the night, it's one of my favourite things about attending award shows!

"Life is too short to wear boring clothes!! Style and fashion are part of the country music experience for both artists and fans. For me, the creativity doesn't stop at the music. Fashion is an extension of the whole story".

© Getty Shania often rocks different wigs and hairstyles

The award-winning star announced the news of her Queen of Me tour back in October. At the time, she wrote: "Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered.

"I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you! "I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour!

Shania often wears head-turning looks

"Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick a** night out with you! This one's gonna be a big party - no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

