Mindy Kaling showcases svelte physique in showstopping tulle dress

Mindy Kaling took a leaf out of Carrie Bradshaw's book on Friday, as she stepped out in head-to-toe tulle. Gracing our Instagram feeds with a photo of her latest look, the actress showed off her svelte physique in a mint green midi dress complete with layers of ruffled tulle. Upping the ante with sparkling jewels by Anabela Chan, Mindy polished off her ensemble with white sequin-embellished stilettos.

© Instagram Mindy channelled Carrie Bradshaw in a mint green tulle dress

As for her hair and makeup, the 44-year-old sported a bouncy blowdry with loose curls, as well as a statement smokey eye and a demure nude lip. Captioning the ultra-glam snap, Mindy wrote: "Too hot to smile."

Sparking a reaction from her 6.5 million followers, many were left swooning over the star’s statement gown. "Beautiful as always! That shade of green looks great on you." replied one. "Love this!! Need that dress," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned, "This is cute and vintage. LOVE," and a fourth dubbed Mindy a "Pistachio queen!"

© Andie Swim Mindy has been on a style hot streak and announced her collaboration with Andie Swim in May

Over the last few months, Mindy has been on a style hot streak, and she's even teamed up with Andie Swim to launch a collection of the most flattering swimsuits. The Office star revealed her new collab in May with an announcement on social media – a shot of herself on the beach wearing The Amalfi in Daffodil, a bold yellow hue.

"I bet you didn't know my side hustle was swimsuit design," she quipped in the caption. "I am so excited to launch my first-ever swimwear collection (!!) in collaboration with Andie! I designed new limited edition styles, and also re-imagined classic Andie suits in bold + fun Mindy-approved colors (but also some classic colors if you're, like, just trying to be chill).

© Andie Mindy looked gorgeous as she modeled for the swimsuit campaign

"I am not crazy about trying on swimsuits. In fact, I kind of famously despise it? But these are so flattering, I promise your new favorite suit is in this collection, available in sizes XS - XXXL. Enjoy!"

Mindy has also been in the headlines recently after revealing her 40lbs weight loss transformation. Discussing her current diet with Entertainment Weekly in April, she shared: "Honestly, I didn't really do anything differently. I eat what I like to eat. If I do any kind of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it."

© Natasha Campos Mindy has lost a significant amount of weight over the years

And speaking to Today in May, Mindy revealed that while she is "never going to stop being a foodie", she has learned to make changes to her diet and stop thinking of exercise as a "punishment".

The 44-year-old also spoke to People about her transformation and said: "I've tried really hard to let go of this idea of losing weight for vanity reasons and really trying to think of how I can be healthy.

© Instagram Mindy revealed that she's a fan of jogging, walking, yoga, pilates, strength training and tai chi

"Healthy is working out, moving my body a lot, keeping hydrated, and then not having negative connotations around working out and making me feel like if I don't do this, then I won't be something else."

Mindy added that she loves mixing up her routine with "jogging, walking, yoga, pilates, strength training, tai chi and more". She explained: "Surprising the body with lots of different things I think is really good, particularly for my body."