Strictly's Helen Skelton causes a stir in skin-tight jeans and killer boots

Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton looked absolutely flawless on Saturday as she teamed up with comedian Adam Hills for a spot of rugby reporting.

For the sporty occasion, the mother-of-three, 40, opted to don a pair of figure-flattering jeans featuring a high-rise waistline and funky flared cuffs. She teamed her dreamy denim staple with a classic blue and white pinstripe shirt, a tan leather belt and a pair of white heeled boots. Sublime!

© Instagram Helen looked beautiful in blue

As for accessories, the former Blue Peter presenter elevated her summer-ready ensemble with a pair of stylish sunglasses, silver hoop earrings and a cluster of silver bangles.

She wore her flowing blonde locks down loose in a side part and finished off her look with a sweep of radiant makeup. Her co-host, Adam, meanwhile, looked dapper in a charcoal grey suit, a black shirt and a pair of sporty trainers.

"Very grateful to work with such a fun team @channel4 @img @adamhillscomedy @danika_priim," Helen gushed in her caption.

"Thanks for hosting @wiganwarriorsrl thanks for grafting until the end @leighrlfc #leigh #wigan #sport #Saturday #rugby."

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the sports pundit, with one writing: "Those jeans and boots look ace!!" while a second chimed in: "Great coverage of the game today, always good to see you on the TV @helenskelton," followed by a red heart emoji.

© Instagram The presenting duo paused for a selfie

A third remarked: "Loving the Elvis boots," and a fourth sweetly added: "Credit to everyone… but your unwavering natural enthusiasm not just for rugby… but for pretty much all sport always comes across brilliant Helen!!!… It's an absolute joy."

Helen's moment in the limelight comes after she celebrated her milestone 40th birthday with her three adorable children in tow: Ernie, eight, Louis, six, and little Elsie.

© Instagram Helen welcomed Elsie in 2021

The Strictly Come Dancing finalist appeared to celebrate in style with a plethora of water-related activities including paddle boarding and wild swimming. And in photos shared to Instagram, the TV star looked unreal in a black Bond Girl bikini.

The blonde beauty looked sensational in her figure-flattering top which she teamed with a pair of micro black shorts and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

WATCH: Helen Skelton dazzles in cut-out swimsuit for birthday celebrations

"Milked it. Celebrated. Grateful for another spin around the sun. Marked the actual big bday doing things that make me smile with people that make me smile," Helen penned in her caption.

Helen channeled her inner Bond Girl

"If anyone asks you 'How do you feel about turning forty?' Suggest they watch the 90s Meryl Streep/Goldie Hawn film Death Becomes Her."

Fans and friends were quick to inundate the comments section with heartfelt birthday messages.

© Instagram Helen shares her three children with her ex-husband Richie Myler

"Happy birthday young lady! Being in your forties aint that bad & you've 3 energetic kids to keep you going. Milk it for as long as possible!" remarked one, while a second wrote: "Enjoy the fabulous forties Helen, you look amazing. Enjoy your special day."