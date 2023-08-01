Jane McDonald is a beachside dream in floaty summer dress as she teases major news

Jane McDonald is the ultimate globetrotter and the star is currently dodging the changeable UK weather as she suns herself on the beach on some faraway coast, and she's looking as fabulous as ever!

The former Loose Women star took to Instagram on Tuesday as she posed on the veranda of her beachside hotel with the gorgeous coast stretching out in front of her, with crystalline waters. Jane was sensational in her gorgeous summer dress, proving that she is the ultimate beachside dream! The orange and pink number showed off her flawless physique as she posed on a sun lounger, while accessorising with a pair of sunglasses.

She had a white wristwatch on her arm and a bracelet on her other as she smiled into the camera. And even though she was hard at work, Jane still knows how to have fun as she had a small alcoholic beverage behind her.

In her caption, the fan-favourite travel presenter joked: "Another day of filming - I am working hard (honest!!)," and her fans were quick to react to her latest sun-soaked offering.

One posted: "Jane - you’re so adorable and always radiate happiness. These teaser photos keep us going - after all we adore watching you work," while a second shared: "‪You're so beautiful!! The location looks lovely too. Hope you're having a great trip. I love you and I'm missing you crazy amounts."

A third added: "Working hard and working smart I bet Jane. Stay cool in that heat hun," and a fourth penned: "Beautiful background and you look stunning luv your dress. Hope you get time to relax as you are working hard to keep us all happy. Lots of luv Jane always."

Jane seems to be keeping fans guessing about where she's currently filming, but followers won't have to wait too long for her to return on screens as she has an upcoming series where she travels Japan landing soon on Channel 5.

A short clip showed Jane dressed in a kimono as well as walking through a forest, saying: "It's really fantastic to see". The singer and presenter captioned the video: "Coming soon to Channel 5 – Japan with Jane McDonald. @channel5_tv #Japan". Jane's followers rushed to share their excitement, with one responding: "What else is there to say apart from oh yes, at last, another amazing trip".

Her latest photos seem to hint at a different, and very sunny, location and as ever, she's dressed to boot. Last week, the 60-year-old took to social media as she posed in the warm sunshine in front of what appeared to be a rather grand church.

The star was the true focus of the photo however, as she wore the most eye-catching combination consisting of a bright yellow shirt and a skirt that carried a very psychedelic pattern with dozens of colours vying for attention. Finishing her look off, she added a pair of white sandals and a zebra-print bag.

With a cheeky caption for fans, Jane refrained from revealing what faraway location she was filming in, instead sharing: "Another day of filming. Enjoying the hot weather!"

Her fanbase were quick to take to comments to lavish her with compliments, as one enthused: "Fabulous we love this outfit @thejanemcdonald," while a second added: "You're so kind to keep us updated and tantalised - although we know where you are this time. Stay safe beautiful woman," and a third joked: "Please bring the nice weather back with you, Jane! Very gloomy weather here! Enjoy today's filming."