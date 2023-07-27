Jane McDonald gets fans talking with psychedelic outfit choice amid exciting news

Is there anyone with a better wardrobe then Jane McDonald? Don't worry, we already know the answer to that question, and on Thursday the travel show superstar proved once again how stunning she is.

The 60-year-old took to social media as she posed in the warm sunshine in front of what appeared to be a rather grand church. The star was was true focus of the photo however, as she wore the most eye-catching combination consisting of a bright yellow shirt and a skirt that carried a very psychedelic pattern with dozens of colours vying for attention. Finishing her look off, she added a pair of white sandals and a zebra-print bag.

With a cheeky caption for fans, Jane refrained from revealing ehat faraway location she was filming in, instead sharing: "Another day of filming. Enjoying the hot weather!"

Her fanbase were quick to take to comments to lavish her with compliments, as one enthused: "Fabulous we love this outfit @thejanemcdonald," while a second added: "You're so kind to keep us updated and tantalised - although we know where you are this time. Stay safe beautiful woman," and a third joked: "Please bring the nice weather back with you, Jane! Very gloomy weather here! Enjoy today's filming."

© Instagram Jane is filming somewhere new

A fourth commented: "I've got exactly the same sandals on as you Jane. Gorgeously comfortable aren't they?" and a fifth penned: "Jane looking fabulous...relaxed and elegant in that stylish outfit..enjoy your filming."

Other fans tried to guess where Jane was filming with many believing it to be from her upcoming series in Japan, while others mused that she was touring the Canary Islands.

Jane is the queen of travel programmes

Earlier in the month, Jane shared the exciting news that she had a new show coming to Channel 5 titled Japan with Jane McDonald, and she shared an incredibly fun clip to go alongside her announcement.

A short clip showed Jane dressed in a kimono as well as walking through a forest, saying: "It's really fantastic to see". The singer and presenter captioned the video: "Coming soon to Channel 5 – Japan with Jane McDonald. @channel5_tv #Japan". Jane's followers rushed to share their excitement, with one responding: "What else is there to say apart from oh yes, at last, another amazing trip."

We can't wait for her next series!

"I love watching these travel programmes with Jane," commented a second, while a third added: "Can't wait xxx," and a fourth wrote: "OMG, I'M SO EXCITED".

Yellow appears to be the colour of choice for the Yorkshire-born presenter as of late and earlier in the week she stood on a set of stone steps inside a tropical location with another fun outfit.

© Instagram The presenter looked lovely in yellow

Jane looked flawless in her bold outfit which featured a pair of funky yellow flares emblazoned with blue palm leaves and splashes of orange. She teamed her eye-catching trousers with a sheer, canary yellow vest top, a pair of sturdy sandals and a chic olive-hued leather bag.

While Jane didn't disclose the location, she did share a separate glimpse of a sun-drenched spot which featured a mountainous backdrop, a long jetty and rows and rows of small fishing boats.

Jane's fans and friends inundated the comments section with an abundance of sweet messages. One penned: "Love your outfit… Looking forward to some more holiday escapes," while another chimed in: "Love the colour combo."