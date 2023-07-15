Princess Andre dazzles in stunning photo alongside mum Katie Price for incredibly rare joint appearance

It's no secret that Princess Andre looks like just her mum Katie Price, who used to sport waist-length curls like her eldest daughter, and on Friday, the mother-daughter duo was captured at an ultra-rare joint appearance.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 16-year-old shared a photo alongside her adoring mum and TikTok star GK Barry, (real name Grace Keeling), as they were the guests on the latest episode of her hit podcast Saving Grace.

Princess and Katie appeared on the Saving Grace podcast

Captioning the post, Princess penned: "Amazing time at @savinggracepod," alongside a pink love heart emoji. Princess looked her usual beautiful self, playing it cool in a stunning lavender Nike tracksuit which she paired with pink and white Nike Dunks.

The PLT brand ambassador let her waist-length ringlets take centre stage and left them cascading down in front of her shoulders. She opted for a face of flawless makeup comprised of lashings of mascara, honey-hued bronzer, and nude lipstick.

Princess enjoyed a lavish dinner at the Shard

Meanwhile, mum Katie opted for black leggings and a white slogan T-shirt that read: "What goes on tour stays on tour," as well as a pair of hot pink fluffy sliders that matched her oversized headband in the same shade.

Grace also looked fabulous opting for a chic white Adidas tracksuit and chunky white trainers. Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the update. Grace was one of the first to reply, writing: "Queens," to which Princess replied with two pink love heart emojis. Celebrity hairstylist James Johnson penned: "3 icons."

She turned 16

One fan added: "Yessss! Can’t wait to watch this one." A second wrote: "Stunning you look just like your mum," alongside a red love heart emoji. The fun podcast appearance came just two weeks after Princess celebrated her 16th birthday. The blonde beauty was taken for a romantic dinner at the Shard by her new boyfriend who has been making subtle appearances on the teen's social media accounts in recent weeks.

Peter Andre shares sweet montage of daughter Princess to mark her 16th birthday

The youngster looked beautiful for her special celebrations wearing a black mini dress. She also shared a video of the lavish gifts which appear to be from her beau. The presents included the stylish trainers she wore for her recent podcast appearance, a heart pendant necklace, a ring, and a heart-shaped box of chocolates amongst other kind offerings.

Princess' proud dad Peter Andre also shared a heartfelt message for his daughter on social media to mark the major milestone. He penned: "Happy 16th birthday to my sweet, kind, caring and, let’s be honest, often moody daughter. Hope today is everything you wish for. Pancakes are ready when you come downstairs as requested. But you still have to clean your plate. A princess to everyone else but always Bista to me."

The nickname 'Bista' was confirmed by fans in the comments, who recalled when Peter's 18-year-old son Junior was younger, he couldn't properly say "sister," instead using "bista" as a term of endearment for his younger sibling. "So proud of you. Stay kind, humble and funny. Love you so so much," he finished, along with a touching video montage.