Harper Beckham's is the ultimate mini-fashionista with Gen-z hair in sweet snap with dad David

The daughter of Victoria and David Beckham is our hair inspo for summer!

Harper Beckham already has a glowing reputation as a mini-fashionista in the making and on Thursday she served up some seriously on-trend hair inspiration.

The 11-year-old was pictured rocking the chic do in an adorable photo cuddling her dad, David Beckham whilst on the sidelines at an Inter-Miami football game, the team which the former footballer owns.

Captioning the photo, he wrote: "Another great night in miami with La Familia family and friends showing the Miami Love @intermiamicf." The photo saw the father-daughter duo in an embrace with David wrapping his hand around his daughter's immaculately styled locks.

Harper's fabulous do was a slicked-back Gen-Z-inspired ponytail that was styled into a tousled plait and secured with a subtle black elastic. The bink-and-you'll-miss-it hair accessory matched her classic black T-shirt.

© Instagram Harper Beckham rocked her 90s look alongside Camila Cabello

This isn't the first impressive sartorial display the youngest Beckham has been spotted sporting at the football club. Last week, she channelled her pop star mum, Victoria Beckham in the most stylish pair of low-rise jeans.

She paired the light-wash piece with an ultra-chic mint green body and accessorised with a mini Louis Vuitton shoulder bag and an elegant silver pendant necklace. She rocked the 90s ensemble in a series of photos including one alongside pop star Camilla Cabello.

© Instagram Harper looked so fabulous

It isn't just her fashion mogul mother's fashion sense the youngster has inherited. On Monday, Harper was spotted trying her hand at doing David's makeup in a sweet photo shared on his Instagram account.

In the photo, David was suited and booted ahead of an evening out, meanwhile, Harper was in full makeup artist mode wearing cosy pink floral pyjamas and her hair in plaits as she painted his face.

© Instagram Harper does her dad David Beckham's makeup

Captioning the photo, he penned: "Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring (not sure what that means but I looked better whatever it was) my little makeup artist @victoriabeckham." The former Spice Girl has her own makeup line so it's no surprise Harper has been inspired.

The adorable father-daughter snap caused a stir with followers who were quick to comment. "Blend it like Beckham," one fan quipped. To which another fan replied: "If Harper released this as a makeup Brand I'd buy it."

Meanwhile a third added: "Love her and the way you are with her." A fourth added: "Omg this is adorable lol."

It turns out Harper has a natural flare for the world of makeup as confessed by doting mum VB who was gushing about her abilities to The Times. She said: "She's been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She's good at doing it very naturally."

Adding: "Going to Space NK is her favourite treat after school. If she does well in a test, I'll take her to the one down the road — it's her favourite thing. She's obsessed."