Nicole Scherzinger looks unbelievable in jaw-dropping cut-out swimsuit

Nicole Scherzinger has been living it up on vacation since her engagement to Thom Evans, and the singer looked better than ever as she posed in a white cut-out swimsuit on Friday.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse into her dreamy trip. The video showed Nicole posing in front of a scenic garden backdrop, whilst posing in the white one-piece.

© Instagram Nicole looked incredible in the white cut-out swimsuit

The 45-year-old showed off her incredibly toned physique in the swimsuit, which she teamed with a pair of tinted sunglasses and a gold body chain. As for her hair, Nicole opted for a slicked-back bun to complete the glam beach look.

Nicole has been sharing plenty of gorgeous bikini snaps over the last few months as she enjoys an extended holiday, most recently delighting fans in a bright pink printed bikini, which she wore with a matching sarong and headband.

The Masked Judge Singer judge shared a video on Instagram wearing the vibrant swimwear, as she danced alongside her fiancé Thom and others with the caption: "MY BIG FAT GREEK DANCE PARTY."

Fans wasted no time in sharing their love for the energetic video, and one follower wrote: "You always have the best parties." While another added: "I wish I was there."

Singer JoJo also chimed in, writing: "THIS OUTFIT SISSSS."

© Instagram Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans on the beach after his proposal

Nicole and Thom have been jetting around the globe together since their engagement on June 27. Thom popped the question on the beach during their romantic trip to Portugal after three years of dating.

Nicole broke the news on Instagram by sharing adorable shots of the couple with the caption: "I said yes."

