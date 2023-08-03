Katie Holmes looks amazing in these body sculpting leggings and they're on sale right now

Here’s how to shop the Dawson’s Creek star’s ‘booty lifting’ look for less

I confess I’ve been enjoying a summer of traveling - and not really thinking about workouts! But Katie Holmes is reminding me that fall (and getting back to my exercise routine) is just around the corner, wearing an inspiring workout look on the streets of New York City.

It's part of my job to keep track of trending sportswear, from Princess Kate's Lululemon jacket to the $24.99 Amazon leggings that have a jaw-dropping 42k 5-star reviews.

So Katie's makeup-free outing caught my attention because she looked so fit and sleek in cool sneakers and a pair of stylish leggings. And if you want to copy Katie’s exact workout look, I’ve tracked down her head-to-toe outfit, from t-shirt to shoes… and it’s all on sale!

© Michael Simon Katie Holmes looked great in her 'booty lifting' Body Sculpt leggings

You can shop Katie's exact Fanka Body Sculpt Leggings ($79.99) and sweat-wicking InstaBreeze Training Short Sleeve T-shirt, ($49.99), and if you grab both you’ll get a discount because there’s a buy 2 save 15% off deal right now.

Katie’s leggings, which have a 4.8-star out of 5 average rating, feature high compression fabric with tummy control, a "booty lifting" effect and muscle support - a description which has me wanting to add to basket.

Meanwhile Katie finished off her look with Vivaia sneakers, which are also in the summer sales. The water-repellent V Prime shoes come in eight different colors, and Katie’s are discounted to $119.99.

The eco-friendly celebrity favorite footwear brand – American Horror Story star Emma Roberts was spotted wearing Vivaia's comfy ballet flats in a black and white check style on Instagram – is known for its sustainable shoes made from recycled plastic bottles.

Vivaia's V Primes, which feature a moisture-wicking insole and slip resistant outsole, are pared-down enough to wear with anything. While Katie teamed hers with a workout look, they’d look just as great with jeans or a dress.

And if you’re wondering how Katie looks so fabulous in her leggings, she has revealed her fitness secrets, which includes an eclectic workout schedule of spinning, boxing, yoga and dance. Speaking to Shape magazine, the actor said: "I exercise four times a week. Variety is key, or I get bored."