Adele shows off tanned toned shoulders as she returns to Vegas show and gets emotional on stage: "I feel so lucky"

After a month break from her Las Vegas show, Adele returned on Friday night to perform her sold out show in Sin City.

Looking picture perfect, the British hitmaker wowed the crowds at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and even got emotional on stage at one point.

"I feel so lucky that I get to come here," she told the audience, visibly moved. "First of all, don't underestimate how much of an ask it is to come all the way here…"

Dressed to thrill, Adele wore a new dress for the return to the spotlight. Looking sensational in a long black halter neck Stella McCartney gown complete with crystals plaited along the neckline, Adele looked absolutely gorgeous.

Adele waving at fan Jude Holl

The details on the dress wasn't the only braid on show - Adele's hair was also plaited. The 35-year-old opted for a half-up-half-down hairstyle and the top section was styled in a braided ponytail.

It was a new look for Adele, and her Instagram fans were overjoyed. "Even the braid makes me faint," wrote one follower. Another said: "The hair matching the dress trim… the dress goes to the top 5 so far." A third commented: "I absolutely love how creative your look is… the hair matching the dress is insanely gorgeous."

© Instagram Adele's hair braid was created by Sami Knight

Adele returned to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday after a month-long break from her residency. The mum-of-one, who is engaged to sports agent Rich Paul, found the time off hard. She told the crowd: “When I’m on a break, I’m all over the place. I’ve no idea what time it is, what’s going on, what f***ing day it is.”

According to The Mirror, on Saturday's show Adele also confessed that she was ‘addicted’ to collecting miniature light-up Christmas villages all year round.

She explained to the crowd that she now had so many of the Christmas decorations she had run out of plug sockets in her Los Angeles mansion to power them all up.

"You’re going to think I’m an old woman. I went on eBay and suddenly discovered light-up miniature Christmas villages. I went a bit crazy. I’ve spent a lot of money.’

Adele continued, adding: "Then I found a Dickens one with loads of London landmarks. I got a bit addicted… really, my main goal is to figure out some kind of socket situation to plug in all the wires."