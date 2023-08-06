Louise Redknapp takes power dressing to the next level in slick suit and lace leotard

The formal Eternals hitmaker made a case for high street fashion as she stunned in a monochrome pantsuit

Louise Redknapp has her personal style down to a T, from her casual denim getups to glamorous evening wear and tailored pant suits, there's few dress codes the West End star can't perfect - and most of her enviable wardrobe is from the highstreet.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Louise shared a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot from her latest fashion campaign with Peacocks. Looking incredible in a wide-leg power suit, the former wife of Jamie Redknapp struck a pose in the slinky 70s style two-piece. Take a look in the clip below…

WATCH: Louise Redknapp strikes a power pose in slinky pantsuit

Louise, 48, stunned in the all-black suit set which she layered over a white lace bodysuit. The former Eternals star slipped into statement pointed-toe heels and accessorised with a crochet rose choker for added drama.

The mother-of-two wore her signature honey-blonde bob in glamorous waves as she teased her fans with the caption: "@peackocks_fashion get ready…"

© Getty Louise has perfected the art of effortless dressing

It's not the first time Louise has put affordable fashion on our radar this month, as she recently caught the attention of fans in a statement slogan T-shirt from as she styled several looks from her recent edit.

Fans and friends swooned over the former presenter's video, with one writing: "You look beautiful as always," while a second noted: "Every item looks amazing on you Louise."

A third remarked: "You'd make a Tesco bag look good! You look absolutely gorgeous in those outfits," and a fourth sweetly added: "When your natural beauty @louiseredknapp [heart emoji] glows, simple clean fashion allows your warmth to shine."

It's been a whirlwind few months for Louise, who has just finished up as Teen Angel in Grease: The Musical on the West End. The glittering role, which she took over from Peter Andre, saw the hitmaker dazzle audiences at London's Dominion Theatre each night as she belted "Beauty School Dropout" in a glitzy blazer dress and knockout thigh-high sparkling boots.

© Getty Louise bowed at the curtain call during the Gala Night performance of "Grease The Musical"

Speaking about her return to the West End, Louise previously gushed: "As the biggest fan of Grease growing up, I was thrilled to be asked to join the cast in the role of Teen Angel."

© Getty Louise Redknapp was a vision in a glamorous Ghost skirt and Burberry blazer for the press night of "Grease"

She continued: "Traditionally seen as a male role, I'm excited to be given the opportunity to shake it up and play it from a new perspective under the direction of Nikolai Foster."