Sharon Stone certainly knows how to command attention, even when on vacation!

The Fatal Attraction star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a new holiday photo taken inside her apartment - and it caused quite the stir.

The Hollywood star looked phenomenal dressed in a plunging red swimsuit which she accessorized with an assortment of gold jewelry.

The 65-year-old posed in front of her refrigerator which was open, giving a peek inside at the contents on the shelves.

She held onto a bottle of water too, and captioned the image: "Healthy ish, happy summer!" Comment soon followed, with many fans wanting to know just how Sharon stays in such good shape.

Sharon Stone looked amazing in a plunging red swimsuit

"Please help a girl out, what is your secret to looking this good?" one wrote, while another asked: "Tell us your fitness tips!"

In fact, the reason behind Sharon's toned figure was recently revealed, and many other fans referenced this in the comments. "Lady, you're crushing people in pickleball, have muscle tone that 20-somethings would die for, and are hydrating," one wrote, while another added: "It's all that Pickle Ball!! Lol Orange is your color!!!"

Sharon Stone has taken up pickleball which has enhanced her toned figure

Just last week, Sharon shared a group photo of her and her friends playing pickleball on the courts.

Not only did the star look incredibly athletic in the snapshots, but she won the game with her partner Anne Ramsay. "Fun day on the courts today playing pickleball! Love these ladies! Shout out to my brilliant pickleball partner @anneramsayofficial. We won!" Sharon captioned the series of images.

Sharon Stone with her friends on the pickleball court

As well as playing pickleball, Sharon also likes to relax in her spare time by painting, and her artwork has gained a lot of interest over the past few years.

The LA-based actress has scaled back her acting work too, although she has an upcoming project set to be released in 2024. She will star in a romantic drama, What About Love, starring alongside Andy Garcia.

© Instagram Sharon is a passionate artist too in her spare time

According to IMDb, the film's plot reads: "Two young lovers change the lives of their parents forever when the parents learn from the joyful experience of their kids, and allow themselves to again find their love."

In her spare time, Sharon also enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family. The actress is a doting mom to three sons, who all live with her at home in Beverly Hills. Sharon adopted Roan in 2000 with her second husband Phil Bronstein.

© Getty Sharon with her son Roan

Following the couple's divorce in 2004 after six years of marriage, she went on to adopt Laird in 2005 followed by Quinn a year later.

While she's notoriously private about her children, Sharon has given several insights into her family life over the years.

The star previously opened up about parenthood during an interview with New Idea, revealing: "The other day, I asked my son Laird if he knew how much I loved him, and he said: 'Yeah. Because you chose me.'"

