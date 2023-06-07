Pregnant Serena Williams highlights growing baby bump in red hot dress while out with daughter Olympia

The tennis legend is expecting her second child with Alexis Ohanian

Pregnant Serena Williams is positively glowing in new Instagram photos taken while out and about in Paris with daughter Olympia Ohanian, five.

Showcasing her growing baby bump, the retired tennis champ, 41, posed in a hanging tree garden with Olympia, who she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, and even included a stray Green Day cap in the mix.

Appropriately enough, she captioned her photos with lyrics from the band's 1997 track "Good Riddance," writing: "So take the photographs and still frames in your mind."

Serena wore a bright red dress that hugged her bump, which she cradled for good measure, with a pair of Louis Vuitton sunglasses, while Olympia wore a baby pink frock.

Fans took to the comments section to show some love for the athlete, with one writing: "She looks beautiful here," and another saying: "Great pics and one of my fave songs," while several simply shared heart emojis.

Serena announced that she was expecting baby no. 2 at the 2023 Met Gala in May, proudly displaying her baby bump in her pearl-laced Gucci gown.

© Instagram Serena shared new photos of her baby bump while out in Paris with Olympia

Reddit founder Alexis later revealed how their five-year-old reacted to the news of becoming a big sister, and it's safe to say she was thrilled.

"Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we're back at it and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister – she's been asking & praying for this for a minute. #MetGala," he tweeted.

The photos came not long after Serena shared a new video on her YouTube channel, chronicling the family's trip to the French capital.

© Getty Images The couple used the Met Gala to reveal they were expecting baby no. 2

She reflected on being back in France as a tourist and expecting mom as opposed to an athlete on a mission, recalling the numerous French Opens she participated in over the span of her decades long career.

"One of my favorite stops on tour at the French Open," she said. "For the first time, I had the opportunity to do things and see things that I could never really do with my daughter because I'm usually at Roland-Garros."

Her reflections were interspersed with footage from their vacation, many of which involved an overjoyed Olympia dancing in front of the Eiffel Tower or at Disneyland.

"But even though it was fun and even though we danced our lives away, I still couldn't help but reminisce and think about the amazing times I've had playing on the clay, the championships I'd won, and how much fun it would be to continue to play and to still be out there and compete."

The once number one seeded player confessed that it hadn't been an easy move to a life off the court since she'd announced back in August that she would be "evolving" away from the sport and played her seemingly final competitive match at the 2022 US Open.

© Getty Images Serena announced her retirement from professional tennis in August 2022

"I tell you what, transitioning to something else is never easy," Serena said. "It's actually really hard. But taking moments to reflect on how much fun you had and how much you enjoyed it always makes it worth it. And makes the memories last even longer. It's a time I'll never forget."

