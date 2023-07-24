Pregnant Serena Williams bares baby bump in crop top on night out

Serena Williams showcased her blossoming baby bump in a sporty ensemble as she enjoyed a star-studded night out in Miami on Saturday.

The mum-to-be joined stars including Kim Kardashian, LeBron James and Marc Anthony to watch David Beckham's team Inter Miami FC's latest game, and revealed her impeccable maternity style in a photo posted on Instagram by Victoria Beckham the following day.

© Getty Images Serena Williams wore a crop top that showcased her growing baby bump

Serena, 41, posed in between David and Victoria while wearing a red, white and blue diagonal striped crop top with zip front detailing, paired with high-waisted black leggings that revealed a glimpse at her growing baby bump.

With her hair styled in tight curls and a pop of pink lipstick, it was a casual but cool pregnancy look from the retired tennis champion.

Serena announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian in May when she debuted her baby bump at the Met Gala, and has since showcased her pregnancy style credentials in a plethora of fashionable ensembles.

The mom-of-one told fans she is "planning on being stylish this time around" in an Instagram post where she was dressed head-to-toe in Gucci, and staying true to her word, we've since seen her in statement outfits including a red mini dress and a form-fitting black gown on the family's recent vacation in Italy.

Serena and Alexis, co-founder of Reddit, who tied the knot in 2017, are already doting parents to their 5-year-old daughter Olympia. The couple recently shared an endearing video of Olympia learning that she's going to assume the role of big sister.

© Getty Images Serena Williams announced her pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala

"Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant," Serena revealed in the YouTube clip, adding humorously: "But she did call me fat and then she got really stressed out. She was like, ‘Mommy, you’re fat.’ I try not to take it personally ’cause I’m, like, super into fitness, but I’m like, ‘Um, am I?’”

The big revelation had Olympia exclaiming in disbelief: "Are you kidding me?" before she embraced her mom and exclaimed, "Oh my god, I’m so excited."