Stacey Dooley is a total bombshell in ab-baring top and sassy flares

Stacey Dooley's wardrobe is sartorial gold, and on Monday, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant debuted a bold new outfit.

In a snapshot shared to Instagram, the former Glow Up presenter, 36, was pictured wearing a pair of fabulous wide-legged linen trousers in a gorgeous cream hue. She paired her high-waisted trousers with a simple black bandeau top and wore her flaming tresses in a boho ponytail.

© Instagram Stacey looked flawless in flares

Stacey went barefoot as she posed at home in front of a marble effect wall. She posed elegantly with one hand in her pocket whilst she carefully fixed her radiant red locks with her left hand.

Captioning the post, Stacey playfully quipped: "Her [trousers] don't fit," followed by a manicure emoji.

© Getty The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

The star's beau, Kevin Clifton was amongst the first to react, opting to flood Stacey's post with a string of touching heart-eye emojis.

Her post also garnered the attention of her followers, with one commenting: "But my gosh she looks good in them!!!" while another enthused: "Always looks a casual million dollars."

Heaping praise on Stacey's daring look, a third remarked: "Baggy trousers are EVERYTHING!" and a fourth gushed: "I swear you can pull off any look. I'm so jealous."

© Getty Images The presenter always looks so stylish

This isn't the first time Kevin, 40, has publicly swooned over his partner. Earlier this month, the professional dancer had nothing but good things to say about Stacey's insane curly hair transformation.

For a special appearance on The One Show, journalist Stacey swapped her trademark sleek copper locks for a fun and flirty 80s hairdo complete with gorgeous ringlets and flowing tendrils which perfectly framed her face.

© Instagram Stacey showed off her curly hair transformation

As for her outfit, the Strictly champ rocked a sophisticated black mini dress featuring elegant long sleeves and a risqué thigh split. She teamed her LBD with a pair of strappy block heels and injected a touch of colour with a glossy red manicure.

Stunned by her appearance, doting partner Kevin opted to post a radiant photo of Stacey speaking during her segment on The One Show. In his caption, he simply penned "Stunner" followed by a heart-eye emoji.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley with her daughter Minnie

Other followers were equally taken aback by Stacey's ultra-glam transformation. "Loved your hair tonight. Iconic!" gushed one, while a second chimed in: "You look stunning! Love the hair and those shoes," followed by a single flame emoji.

It's been a whirlwind year for the couple who welcomed a baby daughter called Minnie back in January. The duo appear to be relishing their time together as a family of three – and if their photos are anything to go by, Kevin and Stacey have taken to parenting like ducks to water.

Most recently, the couple melted hearts when they posted a picture of little Minnie sitting upright in front of the TV. Kevin and Stacey's little girl looked so grown up as she sweetly played with a selection of pink whales hanging from a small wooden frame.

Kevin has recently begun an extended leave from his professional duties and has vowed to be a stay-at-home dad and take care of daughter Minnie for the rest of the year.