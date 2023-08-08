Kelly Rowland almost bares all in extremely revealing dress that will turn your head

Kelly Rowland left little to the imagination when she shared some jaw-dropping photos of herself almost baring all.

The 42-year-old looked sensational in an olive green gown that exposed the majority of her naked torso as she stood side-on in pictures she shared on Instagram from a new photoshoot. The former Destiny's Child singer's outfit hugged her gym-honed physique including her tiny waist and sculpted arms while showing off a hint of her chest as she opted to go braless under the daring frock.

Kelly accessorized the floor-length gown with gold bracelets and matching strappy heels. She wore her brunette hair in a sleek bob and rocked a bronzed smokey eye and glossy lips.

Captioning the photos, she simply penned: "What's it GIVINg…" and her followers were quick to answer her, with one responding: "Everything it's supposed to." Another said: "It's giving NATURAL BEAUTY!!! It's giving BADDIE!!"

Kelly's incredible physique was certainly front and center in her photos – and she works out hard to maintain it. In 2020, she told Women's Health that she does 90-minute workout sessions with her trainer, Massy Arias, that involve cardio, weighted crunches, and band work.

She also maintains a healthy, balanced diet, favoring oatmeal sweetened with raspberries for breakfast, turkey salad sandwiches for lunch, and chicken or fish with asparagus or salad for dinner.

Kelly lives in a beautiful $3.45 million home in Sherman Oaks, LA, with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, and their two sons, Titan, eight, and Noah, two. The singer credits her active lifestyle for helping her to have a quick delivery with her first son, who she said arrived after "four pushes".

While pregnant with Titan, Kelly said: "I swam, I did yoga, I did weights, I jogged and walked", a routine she also followed when she was expecting her second son.

Noah's birth was certainly memorable as Kelly welcomed him during lockdown with her whole family watching on Zoom.

"Well, you know, the last time when I had Titan my family was there and this time they weren't and, you know, everybody was feeling a way about that because we like to be at each other's births," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2021.

"So, yeah, we got a Zoom, and everyone was there, I mean, you know, the proper angle only!"

Sharing Titan's reaction to having a younger brother, Kelly added: "My son is absolutely in love with his baby brother and we're just really happy. It's really sweet. The house is very sweet and I love it."

Kelly's appearance comes after she admitted that revealing the sex of her good friend, Beyonce's first child was "the worst moment ever". Speaking on songwriter and music producer Billy Mann's 'Yeah, I F*cked That Up' podcast, Kelly was asked about the biggest mistake she has ever made in an interview.

She replied: "Oh my God. When I made a mistake and told the sex of Bey's baby when she was pregnant with Blue. That was the worst moment ever. The worst moment ever."

