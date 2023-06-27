Kelly Rowland looks sensational in hot pink string bikini in au-naturel beach photo

Kelly Rowland has been soaking up the sun in LA, making the most of living so close to the beach.

And to mark her good friend Lala's birthday at the start of the week, the Destiny's Child star took to Instagram to share some gorgeous photos of the pair of them during a beach day.

Kelly looked stylish dressed in a vibrant hot pink bikini, while Lala rocked a colorful kaftan.

In the caption, Kelly posted a heartfelt message to her friend. She wrote: "Alani (affectionately know as LaLa). To know you, is to immediately love you and always want you around! That’s why everyone claims you theirs!! LOL.

"Your realness, warmth, honesty, and loyalty, is one of the most beautiful gifts, I have ever encountered, of a human! The world is a sweeter place, because you simply exist in it! I pray this trip around the sun, fulfills your heart, soul, and mind, and you get all the blessings!!

Kelly Rowland looked stylish as she posed in a pink bikini with friend Lala

"Cause you deserve it! #iloveyou a big piece!! P.S. we need more pics!!! That’s means more girl trips!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You both look gorgeous!" while another wrote: "What a lovely photo!" A third simply wrote: "Goals!"

Kelly looked radiant and she and Lala enjoyed a trip to the beach

Kelly, 42, lives in Sherman Oaks, LA, with her husband Tim Weatherspoon and their two sons, Titan, eight, and Noah, two.

The family have a beautiful $3.45million home, and Kelly occasionally shares glimpses of it on social media. It boasts everything from an open plan living room to a huge garden, ideal for her young children to enjoy running around in.

Kelly with her husband Tim Weatherspoon

It's been an exciting time for Kelly, who recently jetted off to London to perform at the Mighty Hoopla. What's more, she also took time to go and watch her good friend Beyoncé perform while in the UK capital, and was captured on camera dancing in the crowds.

The singer is incredibly close to Beyoncé and her entire family, as she lived with her for several years during her teenage years. "I grew up with Beyoncé, her sister Solange, her mother Tina and her eldest cousin Angie," Kelly previously told Marie Claire Australia. "It was a real sisterhood," she continued.

Kelly Rowland during her recent trip to London to see Beyoncé in concert

"I remember the first time I went to Tina’s salon in Houston, Texas, and seeing a strong, black woman with her own business. She was so beautiful and glamorous: a role model. She introduced me to artists, lawyers and doctors and made me feel like I could literally do anything."

© Photo: Getty Images Kelly with her son Titan

The singer has also opened up about her family's close bond with both Beyoncé and their other Destiny's Child bandmember Michelle Williams, revealing on Today with Hoda & Jenna that her children refer to them as their aunties. Jay-Z, meanwhile, is "big bro" to Kelly.

