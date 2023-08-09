Julianne Hough is a Disney princess in floaty gown as she teases major news

Julianne Hough is basically a Disney princess with her all of her incredible talents, and the star completely resembled one during the week as she twirled around the gardens of Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, England.

In a shot that belonged in a movie, Julianne strode out into the gardens in a floaty dress, before swirling around and swishing the skirt portion, before walking back to the camera and giving it a cheeky smile. Her stylish frock was the perfect fit for the Dancing with the Stars judge, with a stunning floral print, further emphasizing her Disney appearance.

The video was taken at the perfect time of the day with a cloud just about obscuring the sun creating a dazzling backdrop that added a jaw-dropping quality to the incredible clip.

Julianne captioned her post: "Reminiscing on these views from @soho_farmouse," finishing off with a sun emoji, but over on her Instagram Stories, she teased fans in the most exciting way possible.

© Instagram Julianne stunned in her summery frock

She shared a snap where she getting all dolled up by a professional makeup crew, while appearing angelic in an all-white outfit. A vase of sunflowers sat on a marble desk near here, as the star simply said: "Something new coming soon." We wonder what it could be!

Over on her post, fans were quick to compliment her, with many comparing her to Cinderella. Alongside a rose emoji, one enthused: "CINDERELLA on the farm," while a second said: "BEAUTIFUL BEAUTIFUL.. you are my passion and my beautiful lady."

© Instagram The star has something exciting coming up

A third mused: "They should've cast you as dancing Barbie. Absolutely stunning," while a fourth added: "I love the way you dance! So smooth and gracious," and dozens more commented with heart emojis.

While the 35-year-old looked suitably demure for her latest post, she does sometimes enjoy taking a walk on the wild side, and when she marked her birthday last month, she stripped down in the bathtub posing completely nude with huge balloons behind her spelling out "Happy Birthday."

© Instagram Julianne had a relaxing timw away

She displayed her bubbly personality in many of the shots, styling her blonde locks into an updo and showcasing her toned legs by sticking them up in the air. "35," she simply captioned her photoset, receiving a slew of birthday wishes from the likes of Nicole Scherzinger, Sophia Bush, and some of her DWTS colleagues.

She also received a sweet comment from her ex-husband and former Canadian hockey player Brooks Laich, who wrote: "Happiest of birthdays Jules!!!"

© Getty The star will return to DWTS later in the year

Julianne and Brooks, 40, began dating in December 2013. In August 2015, they announced their engagement and tied the knot two years later. In 2020, they announced their separation, and after an attempt to reconcile, filed for divorce. Their divorce was finalized in February 2022.

