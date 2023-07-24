Julianne Hough strips down in bathtub birthday photos as ex-husband shows support

Julianne Hough turned 35 on July 20, and she's celebrating by stripping down to nothing, sharing outtakes from a new photoshoot in honor of her big day.

The dancer and choreographer took to Instagram with several photos taken in a bathtub in which she posed completely nude with huge balloons behind her spelling out "Happy Birthday."

She displayed her bubbly personality in many of the shots, styling her blonde locks into an updo and showcasing her toned legs by sticking them up in the air.

"35," she simply captioned her photoset, receiving a slew of birthday wishes from the likes of Nicole Scherzinger, Sophia Bush, and some of her Dancing with the Stars colleagues.

She also received a sweet comment from her ex-husband and former Canadian hockey player Brooks Laich, who wrote: "Happiest of birthdays Jules!!!"

Julianne and Brooks, 40, began dating in December 2013. In August 2015, they announced their engagement and tied the knot two years later. In 2020, they announced their separation, and after an attempt to reconcile, filed for divorce. Their divorce was finalized in February 2022.

Despite the dissolution of their marriage, they've remained friendly, with the new DWTS host opening up to The New York Post in an interview in May 2022, months after their divorce was finalized, about maintaining a good relationship with her ex.

© Getty Images Julianne's ex-husband Brooks shared some love on her birthday post

"Brooks and I – we had the most beautiful separation," she told the outlet. "We went through things amicably. It was filled with love and respect. Like any relationship that means something, you learn and you grow, and you are blessed with those riches that you experienced from that relationship.

"We both feel beyond blessed for having each other in our lives during that period of life. I want nothing but the best for him. I wish him the best, whatever that looks like. And so that's truly where we are."

© Getty Images The former couple were married from 2017-2022

In a 2019 interview, Julianne had told her husband that she was "not straight," which inadvertently became her coming out moment, and she told the publication how it has shaped her current identity as an entertainer who now identifies as queer, noting the support she has received from her family, including brother and fellow DWTS star Derek Hough, and her ex-husband.

"I didn't really have a moment of like, 'I'm going to do this.' It just was," she explained. "I just said something and, you know, it just came out that way. And it is my truth.

© Getty Images Julianne came out as "not straight" while married to Brooks, and now identifies as queer

"Everybody's [coming-out] experience is different, and I come from a Mormon background where… it hasn't been looked at as something that's accepted. But I know that my parents, my friends, my family love me, and they're proud of me. And so I had a really good experience."