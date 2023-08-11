Ruth Langsford, 63, praises her 'miracle' glam squad as she shows off youthful glow in stunning new photo

The Loose Women host shared a new photo of herself promoting her new QVC clothing

Ruth Langsford stunned her millions of Instagram followers on Thursday as she appeared more youthful than ever in a gorgeous new photo shared on her profile.

Taking to her Stories, the Loose Women presenter reshared a photo taken by her makeup artist Lottie Gibson which highlighted her gorgeous white smile, straight blonde bob and flawless complexion to perfection.

"Gorgeous @ruthlangsford using @lottielondon tonight. @mauriceflynn the hair god," Lottie had initially written alongside the snap.

© Instagram Ruth Langsford looked stunning in a photo shared by her makeup artist Lottie Gibson

Ruth was quick to add her own words, writing: "Thank you miracle workers!!"

Not only did Ruth's makeup and hair look on point, but the former This Morning star was also modelling her latest fashion design, a new faux leather shacket which launched last weekend in two colours, toffee and black.

Her top look was for her QVC programme, Ruth Langsford's Fashion Edit, which she has been presenting since 2017.

© Instagram The presenter was busy at work promoting her QVC fashion line

Eamonn Holmes' wife often delights her followers by showcasing her latest fashion looks which she has designed herself and are always sell outs.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, she showcased another look, which consisted of blue cropped jeans, a Love motif T-shirt, a pink linen mix blazer and wedge trainers and admitted it was "all my own work!" before adding that they were all items from her QVC range.

© Instagram Ruth loved her new shacket

Ruth spoke about her QVC show last year and admitted it had become a "big hit" since its launch, something she didn't see coming.

"It is a big hit. I always feel like I'm showing off when I say that, but it really has been."

She added: "When something is a completely different thing to everything I've done before... I didn't see it coming.

Ruth always shared her day-to-day activities with her followers

"I'm delighted it did, I did not see it coming, I didn't go looking for it," she added.

Describing how the job came about, Ruth said: "So QVC approached me, and I was like, 'Wow, yeah, course I'll go and talk to them,' and it's gone from there.

"You say about fashion, I know I liked clothes, I know I liked to try and look stylish. But when you say about, 'maybe this moment was coming,' when I look back, one of the things I was good at at school was needlework."